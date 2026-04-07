Every Marvel Disney+ Series Releasing After Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (Full MCU Schedule)

Marvel Television has a massive slate of projects set to be released after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ends. While the MCU's Phase 6 movie line-up is a little lighter than other Phases, the streaming side of the franchise is on a roll with new stories and characters.

Seven new seasons of MCU television are set to debut on Disney+ following the release of the last episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on May 5, 2026. Matt Murdock's upcoming brawl with Wilson Fisk (the mayor of New York who has enacted martial law) will continue an exciting brand of storytelling in the MCU, with multiple new chapters over the next few months.

Every MCU Disney+ Project Coming Out After Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Punisher Special Presentation (May 12, 2026)

Netflix

One week after Born Again finishes, Jon Bernthal will return to the MCU as the star of his own Disney+ Special Presentation, titled The Punisher: One Last Kill. While the show's cast remains largely unconfirmed, Jason R. Moore will reprise his role from Netflix's The Punisher as Curtis Hoyle, tying Frank Castle even more closely to the Defenders Saga.

An early synopsis for this Special Presentation teased Frank going after "an unexpected force" who "pulls him back into the fight." This force is expected to be a gangster named Ma Gnucci, depicted in the comics as a powerful crime boss and head of the city's largest Mafia family.

The Punisher: One Last Kill will debut on Disney+ on May 12.

VisionQuest (2026)

Marvel Television

For the first time in five years, Paul Bettany will be back in the live-action MCU as Vision for his own solo series, VisionQuest. Continuing the longest run of any actor in the MCU, he will be joined by James Spader (Ultron), Todd Stashwick (Paladin), Ruaridh Mollica (Tommy Maximoff), Emily Hampshire (EDITH), Faran Tahir (Raza), and more from across MCU history.

This show will put Vision in a unique spot, as he will be on a quest to regain his memories after his experience with the original Vision in 2021's WandaVision. It will also be the third chapter in a trilogy that includes WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

VisionQuest is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 (2026)

Marvel Animation

Marvel Animation delivered one of the MCU's best-reviewed projects ever with the release of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in early 2025. Starring Hudson Thames as the titular web-slinger, this show will move into its second season later this year, but it does not have a specific release timeframe.

Season 2 will pick up with Peter having established himself as Spider-Man and facing a new round of dangerous antagonists. He is also likely to deal with the return of his father, Richard Parker, whom Aunt May is seen visiting in prison at the end of Season 1.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 (2026)

Marvel Animation

Continuing the story laid out in X-Men: The Animated Series from the '90s, X-Men '97 delivered a thrilling new chapter for the animated mutants. Centered on the same classic team of X-Men (including Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Beast, Jubilee, Storm, Morph, and more), Season 1 concluded on a huge cliffhanger, in which the team was separated across multiple timelines.

This season will start off with one team (Cyclops and Jean Grey) sent 2,000 years into the future, while another team (Professor X, Magneto, Rogue, Nightcrawler, and Beast) gets sent to Ancient Egypt, 5,000 years in the past. The team in the past will meet another mutant named En Sabah Nur, who will eventually become the super-villain Apocalypse.

Wonder Man Season 2 (TBD)

Marvel Television

2026 kicked off on Disney+ with Wonder Man, which became Marvel Television's second Spotlight project. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Simon Williams) and Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), this show followed Simon's journey through Hollywood as he and Trevor are cast in a Wonder Man reboot, all while Simon hides his incredible superpowers.

In March 2026, Wonder Man became the first Spotlight series to be renewed for a second season, but there are no reports on when it will be filmed or released. Season 2 will follow up on Simon and Trevor after Simon broke Trevor out of prison, meaning they will likely be on the run for the foreseeable future.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 3 (TBD)

Marvel Animation

In January 2023, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, confirmed that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was renewed through Season 3 on Disney+. While story details will not be revealed until after Season 2 arrives later this year, the hope is that the new season will air sometime in 2027 or 2028.

X-Men ’97 Season 3 (TBD)

Marvel Animation

Another Disney+ show renewed for a third season is X-Men '97, part of a planned five-year run for the animated mutants. While story details and a release date will not be confirmed for some time, recording for the new season began in March, and the hope is that it will be ready for release on Disney+ sometime in 2027.