Disney+ Makes MCU History With Phase 6 TV Slate

Disney+ is breaking new ground in 2026 with its historic MCU Phase 6 TV plan. Of course, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years in Marvel Studios history. This is mainly thanks to the epic one-two punch of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday coming to theaters later this year. However, the studio is also set to make history on the streaming side.

Disney confirmed, as a part of its 2026 Preview Kit, that 2026 will be the first time the studio releases six long-form Marvel shows on streaming. This sets a new high-water mark for the super-powered franchise on the Disney-owned streamer, and includes titles like Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again, VisionQuest, and X-Men '97.

The previous record holder was 2022, which was five long-form TV projects released on the streamer, as well as the short-form I Am Groot series. 2021 also his the five-series mark, highlighted by projects like the Jeremy Renner-led Hawkeye and Elizabeth Olsen's mind-bending ode to the TV hits of yore, WandaVision.

The full list of 2026 Marvel Studios Disney+ series can be seen below:

Wonder Man

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Season 2 Punisher Special Presentation

Special Presentation VisionQuest

X-Men '97 Season 2

Season 2 Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Thus far, Phase 6 has seen only two Marvel TV series released on streaming: Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies. That number is expected to balloon to a whopping eight by the end of 2026 and continue to grow in 2027 (with at least one streaming project already confirmed for next year).

At this pace, the MCU's sixth storytelling phase will be the franchise's biggest yet in terms of streaming releases. Phase 5 currently holds that record, with 10 series released during its run.

This record-breaking streaming slate will kick off with Wonder Man, set to debut on Disney+ on Tuesday, January 27 (read more about Wonder Man's release plan here). From there, Daredevil: Born Again's hotly anticipated second season is reported to arrive sometime in March, with Punisher, VisionQuest, X-Men '97, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man all coming after that.

Breaking Down the MCU's Disney+ Calendar

Marvel Studios

At present, only a few of Marvel's six Disney+ titles have a specific release window attached. It has been confirmed that Wonder Man is coming on January 27, and that Daredevil: Born Again is slated for March. Beyond that, things are relatively nebulous.

While the rollouts of Punisher and VisionQuest have not been officially detailed by Marvel Studios, a few nuggets from each series suggest where they may land.

According to Punisher star Jon Bernthal, the series is set to release just before Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With that movie confirmed for July 31, one can expect the Punisher Special Presentation to hit Disney+ sometime in the weeks or months leading up to that.

As for VisionQuest, Disney previously listed the series as a Fall 2026 project, so one can expect it to stick to that schedule, arriving sometime between September and November.

That leaves X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. X-Men has been reported to arrive sometime in the summer (perhaps after Punisher and Spider-Man: Brand New Day), and Spider-Man has also been tagged with an unspecified fall window, likely closing out the year for the franchise on streaming.