School Spirits Season 4 Gets First Official Plot Details From Kristian Ventura: 'Even More Body Swaps' (Exclusive)

School Spirits Season 3 just ended, and it certainly doesn't close the book on the show for good, leaving plenty of room for a Season 4. Sure, the show, starring Peyton List and Milo Manheim, hasn’t yet been publicly renewed for another season, but fans are hopeful that this isn’t the last we see of Maddie’s story.

The Season 3 finale ended oddly great for many characters, including Maddie and Simon, who are both now alive and out of the afterlife in the proper bodies. There is no imminent threat that anyone knows about, at least, and the ghosts have a newfound freedom.

However, with the barriers of the afterlife breaking down, and Mr. Van Heidt now in the body of Maddie’s mother, there’s more than enough story left to tell.

School Spirits star Kristian Ventura, who plays Simon, spoke with The Direct's Russ Milheim, where he offered the very first details of what a hypothetical Season 4 would look like.

First School Spirits Season 4 Details Revealed

Beware of Body Swaps.

The Direct: "Hypothetically, have you discussed with anyone what a Season 4 is and if it's going to happen? And then, on a hypothetical level, what do you want to see from Simon in Season 4?"

Kristian Ventura: I've not heard much about what the plot would be for the fourth, but I have heard that there could be even more dangerous play with body swaps. That is just something coming, and that can be pretty suspenseful. And I guess what I would want for Simon now is, if we're entering a fourth season, I want his love to be a little bit more defined. Now, I think it should be fleshed out. I think that if you remove the hype of 'School Spirits' and all the reactions of the episodes, and you watch it from Season 1, it's still like a weird, unexplained sort of sideline thing of, actually, what is this? This endgame love. I think it's more important to adhere to what the writer intended than just pleasing the fans, because we want to please the fans, but that won't age well in a few decades.

What Will School Spirits Season 4 Look Like?

The idea of more body swapping shouldn't surprise anybody, especially since Alfred Van Heidt remains at large. More specifically, he's possessing Maddie's mother. There's clearly a lot of new body-swapping rules at play with Van Heidt that a Season 4 would need to explain.

After all, where's Dr. Hunter Price? And how is Van Heidt jumping in and out of bodies so easily? Whatever method he's using seems to be different than the normal way we're used to since Janet's introduction in Season 2.

There are plenty of other ways Season 4 can expand the show's story as well, mostly rooted in the idea of the barriers of the afterlife breaking down. The fact that the ghosts at Split River High can go wherever they want opens endless possibilities.

Of course, there's also the Ley Lines, and the fact that it isn't the heaven equivalent everyone expected. Perhaps it's also just another step in the afterlife, and there's even more after that scary forest that Wally and company are stuck in.