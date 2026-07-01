Marvel Studios Has Officially Completed Its 6th Two-Season Show

Marvel Studios rarely develops a second season of any show it puts on Disney+. The studio likes to release a short run of episodes, wrap the story, then move on to the next title. Only a handful of shows have had the luxury of receiving a second season order. However, one more series just finished a full second season, making the list of Marvel Studios shows with more than one season a bit longer.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the animated Spider-Man series that premiered on Disney+ last year, is done with its second season. Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ head of streaming, television, and animation, confirmed that Season 2 of the show is complete and awaiting a release date. He provided this update during a conversation with ScreenRant, saying the second season "is coming. It’s complete." That makes Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man the latest Marvel Studios series to finish a second season. The milestone is modest, but for a studio that long treated television as a run of one-off events, this is a welcome change in strategy.

For most of the Multiverse Saga, Marvel Studios used Disney+ as a feeder system. A show would set up a movie or introduce a character, then bow out after a single season. Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Secret Invasion all worked this way, arriving once and never coming back as ongoing series. The approach kept the slate moving, yet it also meant viewers rarely got to live with a Marvel TV character for more than a few weeks.

Two forces pushed Marvel to rethink that habit. The sheer volume of content wore some fans down, and former Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke openly about making fewer titles and prioritizing quality. The studio also noticed that its strongest shows could carry real momentum when given room to grow. So Marvel began renewing the series that found an audience, rather than retiring each after a single run. The studio has since produced several excellent two-season shows that could easily continue into future seasons.

Marvel Studios' 5 Two-Season TV Shows (And Their Current Status)

Loki

Marvel Television

Loki set the template for all of this. It was the first MCU drama on Disney+ to earn a second season, running in 2021 and again in 2023, and it used both seasons to tell one continuous story. The finale seemingly closed that story for good, with Loki taking the throne at the End of Time and holding the branches of the multiverse together. The show was planned for two seasons and ended on its own terms.

There is no third season of Loki coming, and that is by design. The character, though, is far from done. Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, and he'll likely be back for Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027 as well. Loki guards the timelines that the entire Multiverse Saga rests on, putting his next move among the most important plot points heading into the Saga’s finale. Loki is also set to reunite with Thor for the first time in years, another interesting Loki-related thread fans are looking forward to.

Daredevil Born Again

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again reached two seasons in a hurry, partly by design. The first season premiered in 2025, and the second arrived in March this year, wrapping up in May. Those two seasons actually came from one large order that Marvel split down the middle, an original 18-episode Season 1 that became a nine-episode first season and an eight-episode second. However it happened, the show cleared the two-season bar that stops most Marvel Studios series dead in their tracks.

Marvel renewed Daredevil: Born Again for a third season in September 2025, making Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock the first character to anchor three seasons of a live-action Marvel Studios show. Season 3 started filming in early 2026 and is eyeing a 2027 release. The Season 2 finale set the stage, leaving Murdock arrested and grinning in a cell after taking down Wilson Fisk, a clear runway toward the comic story where Daredevil’s double life puts him behind bars.

X-Men '97

Marvel Animation

X-Men ’97 has two finished seasons, even though fans have only seen one. Season 1 premiered in March 2024 to strong reviews and an Emmy nomination. Season 2 is complete and premieres on Disney+ July 1. As a direct revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, the show was made to be a continuous series.

The studio greenlit Season 3 before Season 2 even arrived, and Winderbaum says talks for Seasons 4 and 5 are already underway. Season 3 is deep in production, with Marvel aiming to put out new seasons once a year.

The mutants of X-Men ’97 also play a big role in Marvel’s bigger plans. Their popularity reintroduced the X-Men to a new generation right as the live-action MCU prepares to bring mutants into its world, with several classic X-Men actors set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Animation

Marvel Zombies looked like a one-time experiment when it premiered in 2025. The TV-MA animated horror series, a spinoff of What If...?, dropped a short run of episodes and left its story on a cliffhanger. Then, in April 2026, Winderbaum confirmed that a second season was already in the works, with early animation on the first episode finished.

No release date exists for Season 2 yet, and the early stage of production makes a 2026 premiere unlikely. Winderbaum teased that the new season will pull off an MCU first, without saying what that means. For the zombified heroes and the survivors left standing after Season 1, more episodes keep a slice of the MCU’s multiverse alive in a place the live-action films cannot follow.

Wonder Man

Marvel Television

Wonder Man almost never reached a second season. In fact, Season 1 coming to fruition is a miracle given the hurdles it faced. Showrunner Andrew Guest admitted on The Watch that Marvel nearly canceled the series after its first few episodes tested poorly with audiences. The show premiered on Disney+ in January 2026, with all eight episodes released at once, and received strong reviews for its behind-the-scenes look at Hollywood and the superhero genre.

Marvel reversed course and renewed Wonder Man this March, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley both returning. That makes Simon Williams one of the rare live-action MCU leads to earn a second season, alongside Loki and Daredevil. Where the story goes next is wide open, and fans have floated ideas like a West Coast Avengers connection, though Marvel has kept the plot under wraps.