Marvel Studios Announces Its 2nd Show That Will Receive 3 Seasons

A key Marvel Studios producer just confirmed the company’s second show to be continued into a third season.

The first one to get three seasons was the animated show What If…?, the second of which aired at the end of 2023. The third outing has no confirmed release date, but the first look at the coming episodes debuted at the end of 2023.

None of Marvel Studios’ live-action shows have gone beyond two seasons; in fact, the only one to get more than one season was Loki. That project also doesn't look like it’ll be getting a third go-round anytime soon, if ever.

Marvel Studios Confirms Another Season 3 for Disney+

In an interview with Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis, Marvel Studios' head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum casually revealed another series that will be getting a Season 3.

Winderbaum noted that "[they're] developing season 3" of X-Men '97. Previously, it was known that they were currently in production of Season 2, but anything further remained unconfirmed.

When The Hollywood Reporter revealed X-Men '97 creator Beau DeMayo had been fired ahead of the series premiere, the report stated he had completed writing duties on Season 2 already and was "discussing loose ideas" for Season 3.

As such, X-Men '97 Season 3 will be the first to hail from a new creative chief and head writer, who has yet to be announced at this time.

The only other Marvel Studios series to have three seasons is What If...?. Those episodes are expected to either drop later this year or at some point in 2025.

A previous rumor from insider KC Walsh stated Marvel Studios has plans to continue X-Men '97 for four seasons.

Where Could X-Men '97 Season 3 Go?

It's hard to imagine what exactly Season 3 of X-Men ‘97 will entail, seeing as fans still have to get through two whole seasons remaining to get there first. Needless to say, there are plenty of more stories to be told with these characters.

For example, the animated series has yet to see plenty of iconic villains who are due for some time in the spotlight. Some examples include Cable’s evil clone Stryfe, the nefarious theme park-loving Arcade, and Onslaught, a sentient psionic entity born from Xavier and Magneto’s consciousness.

Perhaps they’ll look to bring Cassandra Nova into the picture someday; Charles Xavier’s crazy twin sister who is set to be the main villain for the upcoming MCU film Deadpool 3 where she will be played by Emma Corrin.

It would also be interesting to see the nostalgic show look to adapt some modern-day X-Men comic storylines, such as Kroaka and the resurrection machine.

It's important to note, however, that just because something is in development doesn't mean that it’ll ever see the light of day. Though, given the glowing reception of X-Men ‘97 so far, it's hard to imagine the show now having a bright future provided viewership, interest, and reception remain strong.

X-Men '97 is now streaming on Disney+.

