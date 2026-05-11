Marvel Studios Officially Sets Date For MCU Phase 7 Movie & Disney+ Slate's Expected Announcements

Fans finally know when Marvel Studios will make big announcements about the MCU's Phase 7 and the future beyond Avengers: Secret Wars. Since San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Marvel Studios has taken a hiatus from its infamous MCU slate announcements. These blockbuster events have seen Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige take to the stage in Hall H in front of thousands of fans to unveil what comes next for the MCU. Having skipped out on SDCC last year, the studio's last major offering was in 2024, in which it announced Avengers: Doomsday, the return of the Russo Brothers, and Robert Downey Jr.'s casting as Doctor Doom.

According to The Wrap, Marvel Studios will make its grand return to San Diego Comic-Con this year at the event taking place from July 23-26. The studio is expected to reclaim its familiar headliner night spot in Hall H on Saturday, July 25, to talk all things Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars, Phase 7, and more.

The Wrap added that Marvel Studios is also expected to appear at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, taking place from August 14-16. The Disney Entertainment Showcase will take place on Friday, August 14, where Marvel Studios usually makes its biggest movie and TV announcements and reveals.

Marvel Studios' 2026 SDCC panel will take place just under a week before Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, setting it up to reveal an exclusive new clip or other footage to attendees.

But there's no doubt that the biggest splash will undoubtedly be for Avengers: Doomsday, which could replicate Marvel Studios' infamous Hall H panel that celebrated Infinity War in SDCC 2017. That could involve debuting an event-exclusive trailer, dropping a new poster, and bringing out the whole ensemble cast, perhaps even with Robert Downey Jr. in full Doctor Doom get-up.

While the studio is bound to drop news on Phase 6's final chapters, most are expecting Marvel Studios to begin its grand unveiling of Phase 7. After all, as Phase 7 is expected to begin in May 2028 after Avengers: Secret Wars, its first movies will have to start production in the early months of 2027 at the latest.

What Phase 7 Projects Will Marvel Studios Announce at SDCC 2026?

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If Marvel Studios has learned from its biggest Multiverse Saga missteps, it would be wise not to chart its Phase 7 release calendar too far along. There are currently untitled movies set for May 5, July 28, and December 15, 2028, along with May 4 and July 13, 2029, although not all will necessarily be filled at SDCC and D23.

Despite previous reports claiming that Black Panther 3 was next up in the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars, it has since been rumored that the honor will go to Deadpool 4 instead. Those rumors bring at least a glimmer of hope that Ryan Reynolds' mutant team-up flick will be acknowledged at the event.

Black Panther 3 is still believed to land early in Phase 7, with director Ryan Coogler reportedly gunning for the July 2028 date. There have been rumors that the MCU is casting a grown-up T'Challa II for Secret Wars and, likely, the Wakandan threequel, and the chosen actor could be announced at SDCC before he takes to the Avengers 6 set in the latter half of the year.

The top of most fans' expectations is an official announcement for the MCU's X-Men reboot, which is widely expected to hit theaters in 2028. Beyond bringing out director Jake Schreier to tout the MCU blockbuster and its release date, one has to wonder if the studio will finally settle the score on the many X-Men casting rumors.

Marvel Studios is reportedly planning to launch its X-Men era on July 31 with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, introducing Sadie Sink as Jean Grey. If those rumors carry weight, the studio may hold off on formally announcing its X-Men reboot until D23 in August, perhaps bringing Sink out on stage after her mutant debut.

That still leaves Marvel Studios with two more untitled movies to potentially announce at the event. Those could include The Fantastic Four 2, arriving early in Phase 7 to capitalize on the team's likely popularity boost from their major roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Other possibilities are Thor 5 and Doctor Strange 3, although announcing either could spoil the beloved heroes' fates in the next Avengers movies. One more likely candidate is Midnight Sons, finally putting the MCU's supernatural heroes back on the table as they are expected to miss out on Phase 6's climactic event.

Interestingly, Marvel Studios' latest Hall H panel at SDCC 2024 completely omitted the future TV slate, keeping the focus on upcoming movies and unveiling Avengers: Doomsday. Instead, Marvel Television has recently saved its biggest news for New York Comic-Con in October, and there's a high chance the same happens in 2026, saving news about Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, VisionQuest, Wonder Man Season 2, and any other new Disney+ shows until then.