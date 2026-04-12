Marvel Studios Suspends Future MCU Movie & TV Slate Announcements For 2027 & Beyond

Marvel Studios' upcoming lineup of MCU movies and Disney+ shows suddenly looks unusually sparse, but the shift reflects a deliberate strategy change. After years of expanding aggressively across theaters and streaming, the Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, has scaled back their TV output. This comes after Marvel Studios dramatically expanded onto Disney+ in 2021 with a wave of series designed to play a key role in the ongoing Multiverse Saga, a plan that, five years later, the studio is now reversing.

2026 actually has plenty of Marvel TV still on the way. Wonder Man is already streaming on Disney+, with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 arriving soon. Later this year, Marvel will wrap up the trilogy that began with WandaVision when VisionQuest premieres. Even outside the main canon, the animated side remains busy, with new seasons of X‑Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider‑Man coming in 2026.

Despite that relatively full 2026 slate, the long-term future of Marvel TV suddenly looks bare. Kevin Feige is reversing the strategy that originally fueled the studio's massive streaming expansion.

The early plan involved a rotating lineup of mostly one-season spinoff shows releasing each year, expanding the universe with new characters and storylines. Even Tom Rothman, the CEO of Sony Pictures, acknowledged that Feige appears to be recalibrating after several years of aggressive output.

Marvel Studios

That shift is already visible in Marvel's schedule. As of now, no new Disney+ series have been officially announced for 2027, aside from the strong likelihood that a third season of Daredevil: Born Again will arrive sometime next year.

Beyond that, the pipeline looks unusually quiet compared to the studio's nonstop slate between 2021 and 2025.

At New York Comic Con in 2025, Marvel TV largely focused on discussing projects already known rather than teasing anything new. In previous years, the studio used conventions like this to announce multiple shows at once, trying to build hype for the future, even if they didn't have much to show.

The change in TV strategy also aligns with broader shifts across the MCU. Films like Ant‑Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels made it clear that Marvel Studios needed to refocus on delivering stronger theatrical hits rather than flooding the market with content.

The approach that worked throughout the 2010s, when nearly every MCU release felt like a guaranteed success, has been much harder to maintain in recent years.

Even the 2025 theatrical slate didn't meet expectations. During the peak of the Infinity Saga era, falling short at the box office was unheard of for Marvel.

Because of that, much of Feige's attention in 2026 is focused squarely on the next major crossover event. Avengers: Doomsday opens December 18, with Secret Wars scheduled to begin filming later this year.

Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum has taken on more day-to-day responsibility for the Disney+ side, which, admittedly, is trying much less hard to connect to the greater MCU story than it was from 2021-2025.

For Marvel Studios, the most important thing right now is making sure the next two Avengers films land. The studio obviously needs them to succeed financially, but just as importantly, they need to restore some goodwill among fans who felt burned out by the MCU's rapid expansion following the Infinity Saga.

If Doomsday somehow underperforms, Marvel could be going back to the formula.

For fans who always enjoy the TV shows on Disney+, the slowdown may mean waiting longer between releases, but it does not mean the end of Marvel TV.

The Future of Marvel Studios TV

Looking ahead, fans can probably expect Marvel Studios to reload its television slate (for 2027 and beyond) at San Diego Comic-Con this July, especially since there is currently very little officially planned.

The next wave of shows will likely follow a different model than the early MCU Disney+ era, with Marvel leaning more into traditional multi-season television rather than the one-off limited series approach it experimented with earlier in the decade.

If that strategy sticks, shows like Wonder Man could even return for additional seasons, especially given the positive reception from viewers who connected with the character even outside the typical superhero fan base.

Beyond that, the MCU's post-Secret Wars era is expected to pivot toward the arrival of the new X-Men, with a film already targeting 2028, and it would not be surprising if several Disney+ projects tied to those characters help shape the future of Marvel TV in the years that follow.