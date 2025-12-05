Marvel Studios Confirms Historic Release Plan for Avengers 6

Marvel Studios officially confirmed that the wait between Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel will be unlike anything fans have seen before. After a seven-year hiatus since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, the upcoming fifth installment will reunite heroes from across the multiverse, including the new Fantastic Four and the original X-Men. However, while excitement builds for their long-awaited return, the newly revealed release gap before Avengers 6 marks a historic (and potentially frustrating) delay for audiences.

With Disney officially scrapping its untitled July 2027 Marvel film, Marvel Studios solidified that no MCU movies will be released between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. This marks the first time in the studio's history that a full year will separate two Avengers films without any other theatrical entries in between.

Marvel Studios

The canceled project was long rumored to be a major Phase 6 installment, potentially Doctor Strange 3 or even a Shang-Chi sequel. However, with the date now handed to The Simpsons Movie 2, the monumental gap between Doomsday and Secret Wars will stand unbroken, leaving fans to wait an unprecedented 12 months for the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga.

This isn't the first of recent release trouble at Marvel; its recent schedule reshuffle is setting a record for the longest gap between MCU movies during the Multiverse Saga. Fans are currently waiting 371 days until Spider-Man: Brand New Day after The Fantastic Four: First Steps opened in July 2025.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Disney CEO Bob Iger is rumored to be frustrated with Marvel Studios' sparse 2026 film slate, which includes only Brand New Day and Doomsday. The fact is that Marvel Studios is pulling back its output significantly, in theaters and on Disney+. This follows a fire hose strategy, releasing over 25 live-action projects since 2021, which has now come to a screeching halt.

Despite the Multiverse Saga, specifically Phase 6, feeling somewhat lacking in comparison to past phases, Marvel has ambitious plans beyond Secret Wars.