Kevin Feige's 17-Year MCU Goal Will Finally Be Completed In 2027

Marvel Studios and its President Kevin Feige have had an MCU goal for the last 17 years that will finally be fulfilled in December 2027 after Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel Studios found success from the get-go with the MCU, albeit with some restrictions on its storytelling. As Marvel had previously sold off the film rights to its biggest characters, such as Spider-Man, the X-Men, and Fantastic Four, the MCU could, for the most part, only be built on the Avengers and other B-listers. Despite the MCU being hugely popular with an Avengers focus, many were still eager to see these missing heroes enter the fray.

That finally happened with Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, thanks to a co-production deal with Sony, and has now happened with the X-Men and Fantastic Four after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. Unfortunately, Marvel's First Family and Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters won't truly crossover with the wider MCU until next year with Avengers: Doomsday. But, just one year later, in December 2027, Marvel Studios' biggest goal for the last 17 years will finally come true, changing the MCU forever.

During an interview with Perception in May 2017, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the ultimate goal with the MCU was to "replicate the experience that comic book fans have been reading" for many years, but on screen.

At the time, he felt that the goal had been completed "beyond [his] wildest dreams" after bringing Spider-Man to the MCU. But, as the Fantastic Four and X-Men were held up at 20th Century Fox, it seemed unlikely it would ever be truly complete, but he did give an optimistic "never say never:"

"My goal is to replicate the experience that comic book fans have reading the books up on the screen and we’ve been able to accomplish that beyond my wildest dreams over the last ten years. And certainly, including Spidey in Civil War, in the upcoming Infinity War, is yet another dream that I didn’t even dare to talk about publicly because I thought the odds of it were very slim. So, no plans beyond that for the few remaining characters that aren’t already in the MCU but never say never. Who knows what can happen in the future?"

Interestingly, these comments from Feige come from May 2017, just seven months before Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox (and therefore the X-Men and Fantastic Four) was announced in December of that year. The deal was finally completed in March 2019, but the first formerly Fox-owned character didn't join the MCU until 2021 when Jonathan Majors' Kang debuted in Loki Season 1.

Even now, with the Fantastic Four and X-Men appearing in Marvel Studios projects such as Deadpool & Wolverine, Avengers: Doomsday, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Feige hasn't quite gotten that wish. After all, these characters have only appeared through the Multiverse, and while they will crossover in December 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, they still won't be living under one Earth... For now.

The MCU Will Be More Complete Than Ever After December 2027

Marvel Studios

That said, that will all change in December 2027 with Avengers: Secret Wars, which Feige teased to Variety, "very, very much sets us up for the future:"

“We’re utilizing that [story] not just to round out the stories we’ve been telling post-Endgame, just as importantly — and you can look at the 'Secret Wars' comics for where that takes you — it very, very much sets us up for the future. 'Endgame,' literally, was about endings. 'Secret Wars' is about is about beginnings.”

He teased that, while "reboot is a scary word," the post-Secret Wars MCU will mark a "reset," that notably brings the Marvel world under a "singular timeline:"

"Reboot is a scary word. Reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. Reset, singular timeline — we’re thinking along those lines. ‘X-Men’ is where that will happen next."

The promise of a "singular timeline" indicates that, finally, the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man will exist on one Earth after 2027's Avengers 6.

Not to mention, Feige also hinted that iconic characters like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers could one day join them. While Feige was clear that replacing an iconic performance is tough, it has been done before, citing, "How are they going to ever replace Sean Connery [as James Bond], right?:"

“Amy Pascal and David Heyman are now searching for a new James Bond. David [Corenswet], the new Superman — he was awesome. That will always be the case. I think it’s hard for anybody to do that when an actor has done such a great role. How are they going to ever replace Sean Connery [as James Bond], right?”

Bringing all these heroes and villains under one roof has been Marvel Studios' goal for over 17 years, since the MCU began. Thanks to various acquisitions and production deals, that will soon be a reality in Phase 7 and the next saga, opening the doors for all the "key relationships in Marvel Comics" to be adapted.

That's not to say Marvel Studios doesn't still have some limits, as there are still nine characters who can't get a solo movie. But, for the most part, all the key players of the Marvel Comics universe will exist in one world.

Currently, characters like Tony Stark and Black Widow are out of the picture, but, just as nobody dies in Marvel Comics, there is always room for them to come back with a new actor, especially after the post-Secret Wars "reset."

Only time will tell what storylines could be adapted after that, but rumor has it that an Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals crossover movie could happen.