Disney Cancels 2027 Marvel Studios Movie (Confirmed)

Disney confirmed it has cancelled an untitled 2027 Marvel movie as part of a recent news blast. For months, a secret Marvel Studios movie (simply titled "Untitled Marvel Event Film") has haunted fans. This date, set for July 23, 2027, was the only MCU movie slated to release between 2026's Avengers: Doomsday and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, prompting much speculation over how it could bridge the two epic team-ups.

That July 2027 date has been officially removed from the Marvel Studios calendar, however. Disney has announced that The Simpsons Movie 2 will now occupy the July 23, 2027, slot, and no replacement date for the untitled 2027 Marvel film, previously scheduled for that date, has been announced at this time.

Disney confirmed the news via Variety, announcing The Simpsons Movie sequel—a project nearly 20 years in the making.

Many had speculated this untitled 2027 Marvel movie could have been a third Doctor Strange film, Black Panther 3, or even a follow-up to 2021's acclaimed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. That will not be the case, though, as Disney has outright cancelled the mystery Phase 6 film.

This means that after next year's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the only two films left in Phase will be Avengers: Doomsday (due out on December 18, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (coming a year later on December 17, 2027).

Beyond that, Marvel has four dates set aside for feature-length films in 2028:

February 18, 2028

May 5, 2028

November 10, 2028

December 15, 2028

It is unclear whether this 2027 movie will be rescheduled to fall into one of these 2028 dates or if Marvel nixed the project entirely. For now, however, the super-powered studio will be operating with one fewer date than it had before.

Marvel Studios will next return to theaters with next summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will swing its way onto the big screen starting on July 31, 2026.

Why Did Disney Cancel Marvel's July 2027 Movie?

Marvel Studios

With only three confirmed films (title, date, and everything), this is one of the few times in MCU history where fans have been relatively unclear on what is next for the iconic comic book movie franchise.

This mystery July 2027 movie was one of the things audiences were holding onto, as the next thing that would likely get announced, whether it be for Doctor Strange 3, Shang-Chi 2, or something else entirely. That is why it will likely be disheartening for some to see this date wholly removed from the Marvel calendar.

Audiences should not worry, though. Just because this July 2027 movie has been quote/unquote cancelled does not mean a Marvel movie has bitten the dust.

These dates are often pegged years before release. While there may have, at one time, been a plan to release a Marvel movie in July 2027, things may have shifted behind the scenes, and fans will see whatever that film was in one of these other days on the Marvel Studios calendar.

So, no, this does not mean Doctor Strange 3, Blade, or another upcoming Marvel film has been cut from the cutting room floor; plans have just been shifted down the line to make way for something more ready for primetime (in this case, The Simpsons Movie 2).