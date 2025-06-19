Marvel Studios’ 2027 Mystery Movie: 10 Possible MCU Titles It Could Be

Marvel Studios currently has an open theatrical release date set for July 23, 2027, and the project attached to that slot remains unannounced. While Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are both slated for December 16, 2026, and December 17, 2027, respectively, this standalone summer spot has fans speculating about what the mystery MCU film could be.

It’s not uncommon for Marvel to hold release dates without revealing the project tied to them, and the July slot is a key summer box office position. Historically, Marvel has used similar windows to launch both sequels and new franchises, making this a strong contender for a major MCU installment.

Disney just recently announced another untitled Marvel Studios project is set to release on December 15, 2028. Disney has started to release their biggest movies of the year in that mid-December window; with 2025's Avatar 3, 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars and 2029's Avatar 4 all releasing in mid-December of their respected years.

While the 2028 mystery Marvel movie will likely be from one of Marvel Studios' biggest franchises, the 2027 untitled Marvel movie is much more interesting as any Marvel franchise is likely to take that spot. Below are the 10 Marvel movies we think could be released on July 23, 2027!

10 MCU films That Could Take 2027's Mystery Spot

Doctor Strange 3

Marvel Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch recently confirmed that he will return for a third Doctor Strange movie, with plans already underway. With the second film ending on a multiversal cliffhanger and introducing Clea, the door is wide open for another mystical deep dive. A 2027 release gives Marvel plenty of time to bring Sam Raimi back or explore new creative directions while capitalizing on Strange’s popularity as one of the MCU’s central figures.

Deadpool and Wolverine 2

The Direct

Hugh Jackman has not been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, which leaves room for another appearance outside the main crossover events. A sequel to Deadpool & Wolverine, especially given the first film's immense box office success, raking in over $1 billion, would be a perfect choice. Ryan Reynolds is also known for working fast on projects, making a 2027 sequel entirely feasible.

Shang-Chi 2

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi 2 was confirmed to be in development as early as 2021 (though Simu Liu will be back this year), with director Destin Daniel Cretton expected to return. With mystical elements, Ten Rings lore, and ties to Wong and the multiverse, the character has both room to grow and flexibility in where he appears. A 2027 release would follow Marvel’s usual two-to-three-year gap between first films and their sequels, placing Shang-Chi back in the spotlight.

Blade

Marvel Studios

Blade has been through numerous rewrites, but Marvel still intends to deliver the project with Mahershala Ali as the lead. If the film finally begins production in 2025 (as many insiders expect), a sequel or even a full reboot could arrive in 2027.

Fantastic Four 2

Marvel Studios

Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives on July 25, 2025, and is expected to be a stylistic reset for Marvel’s tone and visual direction. Given the studio’s history of launching fast sequels (Iron Man 2, Guardians Vol. 2), a second installment by 2027 is entirely realistic. With fan interest high and a brand-new cast ready to carry multiple appearances, Fantastic Four 2 could deepen the team’s arc.

Thor 5

Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth has expressed interest in returning for Thor 5—but only if the tone evolves from Love and Thunder. A new direction under a different director, possibly exploring Zeus, Hercules, or Valhalla, could give Thor the grounded character arc many fans want. The franchise is still one of Marvel’s most recognizable IPs, and it would not be surprising to see it return in 2027 with a fresh creative team.

Midnight Sons

The Direct

Marvel has already introduced several supernatural characters like Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, Elsa Bloodstone, and Blade. With Doctor Strange also on the table, Midnight Sons has long been rumored as Marvel’s horror-adjacent team-up project. A 2027 release would allow Disney to capitalize on the growing interest in genre experimentation.

Black Panther 3

The Direct

Though not officially announced, Black Panther 3 seems likely given Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s $859 million success and unresolved threads. The 2022 film introduced Prince T’Challa II, hinted at tensions with Namor’s Talokan amid Wakanda’s global exposure, and left Shuri’s role as Black Panther evolving. A May 2027 film, five years after Wakanda Forever, aligns with Marvel’s typical sequel gap.

Young Avengers

The Direct

Characters like Kamala Khan, Kate Bishop, America Chavez, and Cassie Lang are clearly being positioned as the MCU’s next generation of heroes. While they’ve appeared mostly in Disney+ shows or supporting roles, a full-fledged New Avengers film could give them the spotlight. The 2027 slot could be Marvel’s way of signaling a shift toward younger leadership without needing a traditional crossover event.

Eternals 2

The Direct

The fate of Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos, abducted by Arishem for judgment in Eternals (2021), remains a significant unresolved MCU storyline. Marvel has not announced Eternals 2, but the first film’s $402 million box office, Kit Harington’s Black Knight tease, and the Celestials’ cosmic significance provide strong groundwork for a sequel.

Why July 2027 Matters for Marvel Studios

Producing a Marvel movie typically takes two to two-and-a-half years from greenlight to release, covering pre-production, shooting, post-production, VFX, and marketing. As of mid-2025, there’s still plenty of time for Marvel to fast-track a sequel or launch a surprise new property in time for July 23, 2027.

Marvel has done this before. Ant-Man was squeezed between Age of Ultron and Civil War. Spider-Man: No Way Home was filmed in 4.5 months, which is quick for an MCU film. Also, Deadpool & Wolverine was shot in under six months, proving Marvel can work fast when it needs to.