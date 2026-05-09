Report: 'Black Panther 3' Is No Longer the Marvel Cinematic Universe Saga 3 Slate's First Expected Sequel Movie

Marvel Studios may have a different movie to start off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's third saga, moving away from Black Panther 3. Of course, Black Panther 3 is a major priority for the MCU, continuing one of the franchise's biggest solo stories with an all-star cast assembled under director/writer Ryan Coogler. However, this new threequel may not be Marvel's immediate focus after the Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios is rumored to start production on a fourth Deadpool movie after finishing 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. Insider Jeff Sneider (per The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha) felt that Marvel Studios is going to bring Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy to make Deadpool 4 rather than both the X-Men movie and Black Panther 3 to kick off the next slate of movies:

"I don’t think the X-Men movie is going to be the next movie that is put into production after 'Secret Wars.' You know what I think it’s going to be? I think Deadpool, I think there’s going to be another Deadpool movie. I think Shawn Levy's going to be back directing another Deadpool movie after 'Secret Wars.' I don’t know what it’s ultimately going to be about, but I think Deadpool would like to interact with the new X-Men."

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Should this be true, it means that Coogler's Black Panther 3 will no longer be the MCU's first movie released in Phase 7. Originally believed to be in place for a February 2028 release, the February slot was removed from Marvel's schedule, leading many to predict it would be moved to May or July of that year.

Black Panther 3 will be the third chapter in Ryan Coogler's hit trilogy, which was last seen on the big screen in 2022 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Stars like Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, and more are expected to return, and Oscar-winner Denzel Washington is confirmed to play a new, undisclosed character as well. The untitled Black Panther 3 does not have a release date.

When Will More Be Revealed About Black Panther 3?

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Unsurprisingly, Black Panther 3 is expected to be one of the bigger post-Multiverse Saga movies, as the franchise has already grossed about $2.2 billion worldwide through its first two movies. However, little is known about what will happen, as its leading characters are set to play roles in the next two Avengers movies first.

For the immediate future, the Wakandans and Talokanil are set for a reunion in Doomsday, and they will come face-to-face with the Fantastic Four upon their arrival on Earth-616. Shuri will also return in Avengers: Secret Wars, but the fate of the rest of the Black Panther crew is still in question.

On top of that, rumors indicate that Marvel may recast T'Challa during Doomsday or Secret Wars, which would throw another new-ish personality into the mix for Coogler's next solo film. This would surely introduce a power struggle for Wakanda's leadership, plus plenty of emotional storylines for Shuri if she gets a different version of her brother back.