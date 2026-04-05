Black Panther 3 Is Now Expected to Feature 7 Oscar Winners

Over half a dozen Oscar-winners are expected to put their efforts into making Marvel Studios' Black Panther 3. After a wild night at the 2026 Academy Awards, plenty of MCU veterans received acknowledgement through nominations and wins for some of the biggest awards the show has to offer. Following this event, some of those names will continue to contribute their expertise to the MCU as it expands.

Seven former Oscar winners are confirmed or expected to be part of the cast and production team for Marvel Studios' Black Panther 3. While the MCU is littered with stars who were nominated for and won Oscars in 2026, the Black Panther franchise already boasts the most award-winning team in the MCU, and that won't change anytime soon.

Leading the way is director Ryan Coogler, who directed and wrote the first two Black Panther movies and will take on the same roles for the threequel. The five-time Oscar nominee earned his first golden trophy in 2026, winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for his work on Sinners, one of the year's most beloved movies.

Ryan Coogler

Next on the list is Michael B. Jordan, who played the main villain, Erik Stevens/Killmonger, in the first Black Panther and came back for a cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Killmonger was killed off in the first movie and used in the Ancestral Plane in the sequel, meaning he may play a similar role in the third movie.

Jordan broke onto the Oscars scene in 2026 by winning for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in Sinners. In this movie, Jordan takes on double duty, playing twin brothers, Elijah "Smoke" Moore and Elias "Stack" Moore.

Michael B. Jordan

Unlike Coogler and Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, the actress who played Nakia in the first two Black Panther films, was already an Oscar winner before entering the MCU. She took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in 2014 after playing Patsey in 12 Years a Slave.

Lupita Nyong'o

After numerous quotes and reports, Hollywood legend Denzel Washington is confirmed for an undisclosed role in the MCU for Black Panther 3. Having earned an impressive eight acting nominations at the Oscars, Washington has two wins, coming from his work in 1990's Glory as Private Trip (Best Supporting Actor) and in 2002's Training Day as Detective Alonzo Harris (Best Actor).

Denzel Washinton

Longtime Coogler collaborator Ruth E. Carter is also expected to return as the costume designer for the third Black Panther movie. Nominated for five Oscars in her career, Carter took home the award for Best Costume Design for both Black Panther films.

Ruth E. Carter

Production designer Hannah E. Beachler, a veteran with over a dozen credits to her name, is expected to return to the MCU for Black Panther 3. Having worked with Coogler on all five of the movies he has directed, Beachler has two Oscar nominations for Best Production Design, winning the award in 2018 for Black Panther.

Hannah Beachler

One of the best musical composers of the modern era, Ludwig Göransson, is expected to return for his fifth Coogler movie and third MCU film. Boasting five Oscar nominations (two for Best Original Song and three for Best Original Score), he has won the Oscar for all three nominations in the Best Score category. This came after his work on Black Panther (2019), Oppenheimer (2024), and Sinners (2026).

Ludwig Göransson

Black Panther 3 does not have a confirmed title, production timeframe, or release timeframe, but it is expected to be the first movie released in Phase 7 after the Multiverse Saga. Ryan Coogler will direct the threequel and write the script, and stars like Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, and more are expected to reprise their MCU roles. Wright and Duke are also confirmed for roles in Avengers: Doomsday, which is likely to set up where they go in Black Panther 3.

Black Panther 3 Delivers A-List Production Team

Marvel Studios

The Black Panther franchise has consistently ranked among the MCU's most successful solo franchises. Its first two films grossed a combined $2.2 billion worldwide and received excellent reviews. They rank as two of the highest-rated films in MCU history on review sites like Rotten Tomatoes, and their cultural impact is almost immeasurable.

Even though 15 MCU movies have earned Oscar nominations, the two Black Panther movies are the only ones to come away victorious, earning four wins overall. Thanks to Coogler's work, along with that of his regular collaborators, the expectation is that this streak will continue in Black Panther 3.

For the time being, it is unclear where the story will go in this upcoming threequel, especially given that so many Black Panther characters are involved in one or both of the next two Avengers films.

However, as quotes from the cast teased that at least one character will survive these movies, excitement is building to see where the world of Wakanda will go.