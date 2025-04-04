Michael B. Jordan's Sinners Movie Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions

The first reactions to Sinners arrived, and audiences are in for a wild ride.

The 1930s-set vampire horror film stars Michael B. Jordan, playing twin brothers who return to their hometown to find it overrun with evil.

Sinners is Ryan Coogler's next movie after he directed the Oscar-nominated MCU film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Sinners Receives Passionate Reactions From Critics

Sinners will be released in cinemas and IMAX on April 18, 2025, but some critics were given an early preview of the film and shared their reactions online.

The trailer for Sinners already set the bar high for the period-piece supernatural film, but the first thoughts from critics affirm that the film well exceeds expectations.

The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman described Sinners as "truly a masterpiece" and said she "cannot stop thinking about it:"

"I can talk about 'Sinners' now! Holy shit! I sat up on the edge of my seat at one point and cannot stop thinking about it. Truly a masterpiece and Ryan Coolger is doing it like none other."

Matt Neglia from Next Best Picture pointed to the "electrifying score," Michael B. Jordan's "effortlessly cool dual performance," and the film's "otherworldly energy" as stand-outs:

"'Sinners' is a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience from the mind of Ryan Coogler. What begins as a deep Southern gangster period piece soon transformers into a harrowing fight for survival and spiritual freedom against a ruthless clan of vampires. And it’s absolutely awesome!! The bluesy, electrifying score is as integral to the story as the shadowy IMAX visuals. Michael B. Jordan delivers an effortlessly cool dual performance and Miles Caton impresses in his film acting debut. While the film takes its time immersing us in its setting and introducing us to the characters, once Coogler sets the stage, the music and the blood flows with an otherworldly kind of energy that is wholly singular and unforgettable."

Sinners is the "best film of the year" so far, according to Screen Rant's Liam Crowley, who said Warner Bros has a "hot new original franchise on its hands:"

"'Sinners' is the best film of the year (so far). Coogler + Michael B. got the sauce to a level you can't fathom. Every music number had me breathless - especially that oner. Shoutout authentic Irish tunes one time. WB has a hot new, *original* franchise on its hands."

Critic Britany Murphy added to the praise for Coogler, saying he is "one of the best writer-directors working today:"

"Folklore and horror collide in Ryan Coogler's ‘Sinners,’ and it's phenomenal. Raw, bluesy (the music is absolutely brilliant), and bloody, Coogler once again proves why he is one of the best writer-directors working today."

Not to be mistaken as just a vampire film, Sinners delves into interesting themes which caught critic Zachary Lee's attention as he noted the film's interrogation of the "sacred and secular:"

"'Sinners': Ryan Coogler’s sweaty, sexy, blood soaked invitation to meet the ancestors. A love letter to the Blues baptized in genre thrills. No one’s making films like him w/ such style, grace, & groove that interrogate the hypocritical boundaries we draw between the sacred & secular."

Drew Taylor from The Wrap called Sinners his favorite Ryan Coogler film and cited Miles Caton as a "standout:"

"Dear lord I loved this movie. Maybe my favorite Ryan Coogler movie — so scary and thoughtful and emotional and bold. Michael B Jordan is genuinely incredible but the standout is newcomer Miles Caton. Ludwig’s score is next level. What an astounding achievement."

Critic BJ Colangelo reaffirmed Sinners as "one of the best films of the year" and called it "scary, sexy, and social commentary with a hell of a bite:"

"Ryan Coogler has solidified his place as one of the greats (more than he already has) with 'Sinners'. As good as you think it’s going to be, it’s better. Scary, SEXY, and social commentary with a hell of a bite. See it in theaters or miss one of the best films of the year."

Inverse's entertainment editor Hoai-Tran Bui said Sinners is the "next step in the evolution of Black horror" and applauded both Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton in the film:

"'Sinners' is a MOMENT. Ryan Coogler takes the vampire movie and gives is a brawny update in a sexy, soulful, explosive crowdpleaser. This feels like the next step in the evolution of Black horror. MBJ is so fun in dual roles but Miles Caton is the real discovery."

The AU Review critic Peter Gray approved of the MCU's stars, calling Jordan "superb" and Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld "a minx in the best way:"

"'Sinners' is exactly the vampire joint you’d expect Ryan Coogler to make. The way he interweaves music to make it its own character is masterful. Michael B. Jordan is superb, Jack O’Connell enjoyably unsettling, Hailee Steinfed a minx in the best way. Gory, horny, relevant."

Critic Rendy Jones gave a tonal idea of the film, calling it "Lovers Rock meets From Dusk Til Dawn:"

"'Sinners' is a masterclass of Coogler’s prowess as a filmmaker and writer cultivated since 'FRUITVALE STATION'. It's 'LOVERS ROCK' meets 'FROM DUSK TILL DAWN' with a rockin’ social commentary with some bite. One scene at the edge of my seat, breathless and full of tears. See in IMAX 70mm!"

Rounding out the positive reviews is IndieWire's Chris O'Falt, who said Coogler's big swings "largely pay off" and particularly enjoyed the "music and dance:"

"Oh, we can talk about 'Sinners'?! Loved it. Coogler takes big, glorious swings and they largely pay off, especially the music and dance. It’s surprising how much he tries to pack into this thing —I would’ve loved a non-horror version just as well— and yet it totally plays."

While Hollywood has had an influx of vampire movies over the years, Sinners appears to break the mold. The strong positive reactions from critics earned it a must-see status and seemingly cemented it as one of the best new horror films of 2025.