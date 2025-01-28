Hailee Steinfeld & Michael B. Jordan Bare Their Fangs In New 'Sinners' Vampire Movie Trailer

A new trailer for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's upcoming film Sinners is here, and it finally gives audiences a proper glimpse of its terrifying vampires.

The movie, which takes place in the Jim Crow Era, circa 1930, stars Michael B. Jordan as twins Elijah and Elias, who return home to Louisiana in order to get away from their troubled lives. Upon arriving, they discover an evil neither anticipated—and it involves bloody vampires.

Hailee Steinfeld is also partaking in the fun, playing a woman named Mary, who gets entangled in the twin's dance with the devil.

While the movie was originally going to be released on March 7, but Warner Bros. delayed the project to April 18. The movie was shot on 65mm film, and reportedly necessitated a little more post-production time due to the current scarcity of labs needed to do the required work.

Hailee Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan Sharpen Their Fangs In New 'Sinners' Trailer

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has released a brand new trailer for Sinners, which gives fans their first look at the movie's horrific vampires, and reveals more of the movie's overall narrative.

The trailer sets the stage for Michael B. Jordan's twins Elijah and Elias as they return home, celebrating and having fun with local friends and acquaintances.

Warner Bros.

One of them even seems to hit it off with Hailee Steinfeld's Mary, with the duo having a nice, romantically charged dance.

Warner Bros.

Things go awry, however, when a rowdy crowd shows their faces, not too happy with the folk celebrating as they are.

Warner Bros.

Needless to say, the situation goes sideways, as it becomes clear that this group is the vampire threat teased in the movie's premise. Sadly, the trailer confirms that they eventually get to Mary, turning her against everyone in the barn house.

Warner Bros.

The trailer ends on haunting note, with the group of protagonists barricaded in the farmhouse, as one of Jordan's twins, who is clearly not himself, tries to break through.

Warner Bros.

While speaking about the film at a virtual press conference, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, director Ryan Coogler revealed that Sinners is his most personal film to date. It allowed the filmmaker to explore the ancestral history of his Mississippi family roots.

The creative also shared how "blessed" he is to "work out deep philosophical and existential questions" through his filmmaking:

Ryan Coogler: [The 1930s time period is] a world that my grandparents were a part of... A time that is overlooked in American history... I’m blessed to have found this medium that I can work out deep philosophical and existential questions that I may be struggling with while contributing to an art form that means so much to my family,” Coogler said. “Each film brings me closer to understanding myself and the world around me.

The full trailer can be viewed below:

Sinners lands exclusively in theaters on April 18, 2025.

On top of Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) and Hailee Steinfeld (Arcane), other cast members of the new Warner Bros. movie include Wunmi Mosaku (Loki), Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight), Omar Benson Miller (Ballers), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), Li Jun Li (Babylon), Lola Kirke (Three Woman), and more.