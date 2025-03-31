The 17 Must-Watch Horror Movies of 2025 Get Celebrated at CinemaCon (Full List)

If the latest CinemaCon posters are any indication, 2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for new horror movies.

Each year, the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) hosts a conference in Las Vegas, Nevada promoting all things new movies. CinemaCon is taking place as of writing, and the major studios are set to make some big reveals about their upcoming projects (see the CinemaCon 2025 schedule here).

Ahead of the keynote presentations, The Direct laid eyes on new posters for several upcoming horror films around the event space.

New Horror Movies Coming in 2025 Celebrated at CinemaCon With Fresh Posters

The Toxic Avenger

Release date: August 29, 2025

Legendary Pictures

The Toxic Avenger is a reboot of the 1980s superhero black comedy horror film series. It was directed by Macon Blair and first screened at Fantastic Fest in 2023 but will receive a wider release on August 29, 2025.

The film stars Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, Kevin Bacon, and Elijah Wood and follows a janitor who turns into a mutant vigilante known as Toxie.

The Surfer

Release date: May 2, 2025

The Surfer

A 2024 favorite from the Cannes Film Festival, the Nicolas Cage-led psychological horror film The Surfer (which the cast revealed is fuelled by "paranoia") will be released in cinemas this spring.

The movie stars Cage as a father who takes his son to surf at the beaches from his childhood, only to be publicly humiliated by a group of locals who push him to his breaking point.

Sinners

Release date: April 18, 2025

Warner Bros.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has focused on the supernatural in his new film Sinners, which also stars fellow Marvel alumni Hailee Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan.

The movie is set in the 1930s in Louisiana and follows twin brothers who return home to find their town infiltrated by vampires. Sinners will be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.

Skill House

Release date: April 25, 2025

Skill House

Josh Stolberg, the writer of Jigsaw and Spiral: The Book of Saw, is the director behind Skill House, a new dark satire on influencer culture, which will be released in April 2025. The movie's cast includes Neal McDonough, 50 Cent, and John DeLuca.

Together

Release date: August 1, 2025

Neon

Michael Shanks' Together is a body horror film about a couple who move to the countryside and experience a supernatural incident that drastically shifts their relationship and entire existence.

Real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie star as the fictional couple in Together.

M3GAN 2.0

Release date: June 27, 2025

Blumhouse

The uncanny robot doll M3GAN broke onto the scene with her viral dance moves three years ago, and the 2025 follow-up is highly anticipated by her fans.

M3GAN 2.0 brings back Allison Williams and Violet McGraw as their characters, who have to build their own upgraded M3GAN bot after a defense contractor steals the AI's code.

28 Years Later

Release date: June 20, 2025

Sony

Almost 20 years later, Danny Boyle's zombie franchise, which began with 28 Days Later (a film that recently became available to watch at home), returns.

Boyle is back in the director's chair with a script by Alex Garland for the third film, which stars Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as survivors living in a post-apocalyptic world 28 years after the release of the Rage virus.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

Release date: July 18, 2025

Sony Pictures

The fourth film in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise is a direct sequel to the 1998 film I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

A new cast of up-and-coming horror stars will take the reins in the 2025 film, which will be released on July 18. Original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are also set to make appearances.

Until Dawn

Release date: April 25, 2025

Sony Pictures

PlayStation's next big game-to-movie adaptation, Until Dawn, will be released in cinemas on April 25.

The choice-based horror video game has been turned into a Groundhog Day-style nightmare in which a group of friends (find out who is in the Until Dawn cast here) must try to survive brutal deaths each night while staying in a remote cabin.

The Black Phone 2

Release date: October 17, 2025

Universal Pictures

Doctor Strange's Scott Derrickson is once again directing The Black Phone sequel, which hits cinemas this October. The second film has few plot details aside from the fact that Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, and Ethan Hawke are set to return.

Sketch

Release date: August 6, 2025

Sketch

Tony Hale and D'Arcy Carden star in the horror-comedy movie Sketch. The movie is about a widowed father attempting to help his children through the grief of losing their mother. However, their town is haunted by strange monsters after one of the kids' sketchbooks is dropped into a magical pool. Sketch will be released on August 6.

Him

Release date: September 19, 2025

Monkeypaw Productions

Him stars Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, and Julia Fox in a film directed by Justin Tipping and produced by horror legend Jordan Peele.

The movie will be released in cinemas on September 19 and follows an up-and-coming athlete who trains with one of the world's greatest before he retires.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Release date: May 16, 2025

Warner Bros.

Over a decade after the last installment in the franchise, Final Destination: Bloodlines will continue the violent horror saga's legacy.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is being considered a reboot of the franchise, with actors in an ensemble cast, including Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, and Teo Briones.

Drop

Release date: April 11, 2025

Universal Pictures

The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy plays Violet in Drop, a single mother who experiences the worst possible date night. After receiving threatening messages from a kidnapper in her home, Violet has to follow the anonymous criminal's instructions to kill her date or risk the life of her son.

Since premiering at SXSW in 2025, Drop received promising reviews from critics.

Hell of a Summer

Release date: April 4, 2025

Neon

Finn Wolfhard will appear later in the year in Stranger Things 5, but before that, he will appear in his directorial debut, Hell of a Summer, which he co-directed with Billy Bryk.

The movie is a horror comedy set at a summer camp, where a masked killer begins a reign of terror by murdering the staff.

The Ruse

Release date: May 16, 2025

The Ruse

The Ruse is the new film by Malevolence director Steven Mena, and it features a cast that includes Veronica Cartwright, Michael Steger, and Drew Moerlein.

The plot involves an in-home caregiver who begins to fear for her life after she is assigned to a strange elderly patient in a remote home by the sea.

Pinocchio: Unstrung

Pinocchio: Unstrung

The Twisted Childhood Universe, which includes Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, claims its next fairy tale victim in Pinocchio.

Pinocchio: Unstrung twists the classic story by unleashing Pinocchio onto the world as he goes on a rampage to eliminate everything bad.

