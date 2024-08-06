Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3's release and cast remain a mystery, but here's what we know.

The first two Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey movies began after the 1926 book based on the character entered the public domain in the United States in January 2022. This gave Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios free reign to develop the character however they pleased as they went the horror route.

After abandoning anthropomorphic versions of Winnie the Pooh and his friends years earlier for a normal life, Christopher Robin discovers they've become feral.

The second film sees Christopher accused of murder following Winnie the Pooh and Piglet's murder spree, forcing him to prove his innocence in this horror-centric universe.

When Will Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 Release?

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

According to Variety, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 is officially confirmed for development, but an official release date has not been set in stone yet.

Along with the third solo movie, Jagged Edge announced an Avengers: Infinity War-style, low-budget crossover event titled Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. This film is set to bring in characters from other franchises, including lethal versions of Bambi, Tinkerbell, Pinocchio, and more.

At the time, it was unclear whether this movie would go into production or be released in theaters before or after Blood and Honey 3.

In May, the Instagram account for Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble shared a teaser poster indicating filming would start in early 2025. Now, it appears that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 will likely film after that crossover event.

Based on how quick the turnaround was for the first two movies, should Poohniverse begin shooting in early 2025, there is a solid chance it could be released later in 2025.

While 2025 is a viable option for Blood and Honey 3, depending on when it begins shooting, it will more likely come out in 2026 if the Poohniverse film and other Twisted Childhood Universe films hit theaters in 2025.

Who's Cast in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3?

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

The Blood and Honey movies are an interesting case with casting as many of the characters, including the main character, Christopher Robin, changed actors between films.

Most of the creatures who reside in the Hundred Acre Wood changed actors, making it nearly impossible to pick which cast members will return.

However, most animal characters should be back in action for a potential Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3. This is the case with Winnie the Pooh getting beheaded at the end of the last movie, as horror movies are often known for bringing characters back from the dead.

The full list of characters who are expected to return can be seen below:

Winnie the Pooh

Tigger

Piglet

Owl

Christopher Robin

Bunny

What Will Happen in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3?

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

While the specific story for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 is still being kept under wraps, production for the threequel will be much different than the first two.

According to the producers (per Variety), the budget will be far higher than before after seeing so much financial success with the original two films.

Additionally, new characters from Winnie the Pooh lore will debut in this film, including Rabbit, the Heffalumps, and the Woozles. All of them are expected to take the same murderous/evil route as the other anthropomorphic animals.

There is also a chance that characters from the Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble movie appear in this one, which could happen if the crossover film debuts before Blood and Honey 3. That depends on both films' finalized release dates once production is completed.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is streaming on Peacock, and its sequel can be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

