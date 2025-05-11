Disney Leaves Out 3 of Its Iconic Moms from Mother's Day Post

Celebrating Mother's Day 2025, Disney honored some of the most iconic mothers in animation history, with three major omissions standing out. With nearly nine decades of movies and dozens of characters from history who were depicted as mothers in Disney movies, the studio put forth its best efforts to honor multiple generations of fans.

Disney shared pictures and video of nearly a dozen mother characters from Disney Animation to celebrate Mother's Day 2025 in two separate social media posts on Sunday, May 11. These posts covered Disney movies released as early as 1942 and as recently as 2021, but fans noticed a few notable omissions in the social media posts released.

Every Disney Mother Honored for Mother's Day 2025

Bambi's Mother - Bambi (1942)

Disney

Although Bambi's mother (Paula Winslowe) was never named in Bambi, her impact is still felt to this day after she was killed by a hunter, making for one of the saddest deaths in Disney history.

Perdita - 101 Dalmatians (1961)

Disney

101 Dalmatians' Perdita (Cate Bauer) easily holds the record for the biggest family in Disney Animation history, having given birth to 15 puppies before adopting 84 more by the end of the movie.

Duchess - The Aristocats (1970)

Disney

Taking after her owner, Eva Gabor's Duchess is the model of sophistication in The Aristocats while she raises her three kittens - Marie, Berlioz, and Toulouse.

Mrs. Potts - Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Disney

Angela Lansbury embraced the role of Mrs. Potts in 1991's Beauty and the Beast, taking care of her young son, Chip, both as a human and as a teapot during the Beast's enchantment period.

Kala - Tarzan

Disney

After the young Tarzan's parents are killed in Tarzan, the gorilla Kala (Glenn Close) rescues him and raises the young boy as her own, even with her mate, Kerchak, being more than apprehensive for most of the film.

Chicha - The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

Disney

Only playing a minor role in The Emperor's New Groove is Pacha's wife, Chicha, who was the first-ever character to be pregnant in a Disney movie; she would later give birth to her son, Yupi, while also raising Chaca and Tipo.

Eudora - The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Disney

After the death of Tiana Rogers' father in The Princess and the Frog, her mother, Eugene Rogers, becomes the most important thing in her life early in the movie as she works to get funding for her restaurant.

Queen Iduna - Frozen (2013)

Disney

Raising two children is no easy challenge for Frozen's Queen Iduna, particularly when one of them boasts incredible ice powers, but she does her best with both of them before tragically dying at sea.

Sina - Moana (2016)

Disney

Introduced in Moana is the titular heroine's mother, Sina, who helps rule over the island of Motonui with her husband, Tua, while raising her daughter and eventually welcoming another baby in the film's sequel.

Virana - Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Disney

Sandra Oh's Virana is a key supporting character in Raya and the Last Dragon, serving as the Chief of Fang and fighting for her homeland's survival while imparting her wisdom on her daughter, Namaari.

Julieta Madrigal - Encanto (2021)

Disney

Angie Cepeda's Julieta Madrigal is one of the core motherly figures in Encanto, often using her magical gift of healing others with food to keep her family safe, fed, and healthy.

3 Characters Missing from Disney's Mother's Day 2025 Post

Mrs. Jumbo - Dumbo (1941)

Disney

One of the most notable omissions from Disney's Mother's Day posts was Dumbo's Mrs. Jumbo, who was blessed with her child from a stork and did everything in her power to protect him as he learned to fly and thrive.

Kanga - Winnie the Pooh (1966-present)

Disney

Making her impact felt over nearly 50 years has been Kanga from the Winnie the Pooh franchise, who is seen raising her young son, Roo, as they embrace the shenanigans in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Sarabi - The Lion King (1994)

Disney

One of Disney's most famous mothers omitted from this celebration is Sarabi, originally seen in 1994's The Lion King, who raises her young cub Simba while fighting to rule the Pride Lands with fairness and strength.