A Hollywood insider offered an exciting update for Alien Romulus, teasing strong reviews ahead of its August release.

Alien is returning in 2024 with Romulus, seven years after the last horror installment arrived in 2017 from franchise creator Ridley Scott with Covenant.

This time, Evil Dead filmmaker Fede Alvarez is taking the reins, and anticipation is high after the first trailer received glowing reactions.

Alien: Romulus Reviews Expected To Be 'Very Good'

20th Century Studios

Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer an exciting update for Alien: Romulus' reviews before its release on Friday, August 16.

The insider revealed he has heard "very good things" about the upcoming Alien sequel but clarified he has yet to see the horror flick himself:

"Have heard VERY good things about Fede Alvarez’s 'Alien: Romulus'. VERY GOOD THINGS. Haven’t seen it yet. Heard the first press screenings are Monday night week of release."

According to a post on X from EmbargoLiftsOn, the first reviews for Alien Romulus will arrive on Wednesday, August 14 at 3 p.m. ET, with the date for the first social reactions from critics yet to be revealed.

With Weintraub suggesting the first press screenings will take place on Monday, August 12, the first social reactions may pour in that evening as the credits roll for the early moviegoers.

Will Alien: Romulus Be the Franchise's Best?

Only time will tell the fate of Alien: Romulus, but Steven Weintraub hearing "very good things" about the Fede Alvarez sequel certainly offers hope. The news comes after fans reacted with a virtual standing ovation to the film, praising its horror, visuals, story, and general aesthetic.

The Alien franchise's highs and lows are perfectly depicted in its Rotten Tomatoes scores from critics and audiences over the years.

The 1986 sequel Aliens remains the winner on both sides of the theatrical experience with its 94% score. But on the lower end, Alien vs. Predator: Requiem was panned all-round with 12% from critics and 30% from audiences.

The last installment in the franchise was Alien: Covenant in 2017, a fairly mixed bag, with 65% from critics and 55% from audiences.

The Rotten Tomatoes scores for all eight Alien movies released from 1979 to 2017 ahead of Romulus can be seen below:

Alien - 93% (critics), 94% (audience)

- 93% (critics), 94% (audience) Aliens - 94% (critics), 94% (audience)

- 94% (critics), 94% (audience) Alien 3 - 49% (critics), 46% (audience)

- 49% (critics), 46% (audience) Alien: Resurrection - 55% (critics), 39% (audience)

- 55% (critics), 39% (audience) Alien vs. Predator - 22% (critics), 39% (audience)

- 22% (critics), 39% (audience) Alien vs. Predator: Requiem - 12% (critics), 30% (audience)

- 12% (critics), 30% (audience) Prometheus - 73% (critics), 68% (audience)

- 73% (critics), 68% (audience) Alien: Covenant - 65% (critics), 55% (audience)

As Alien: Romulus receives strong excitement and promise for its reviews, fans may well be in for the best entry in the sci-fi horror franchise since the '80s.

Glowing reviews for Alien: Romulus would certainly be a win for Disney as the sequel will be the first to be released under its watch since acquiring 20th Century Fox.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters on Friday, August 16.

