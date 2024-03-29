Alien: Romulus Gets Unsurprising Rating

The upcoming Alien: Romulus movie just got an unsurprising rating.

Everyone’s favorite terrifying alien will soon take the spotlight in pop culture again. Not only will the franchise be returning for a new film later this year, but a television series on Hulu is also on the horizon, with an estimated release within 2025.

Regarding this year’s Romulus, it's a safe bet to assume it will be another bloody, violent adventure in the cold confines of space.

Alien: Romulus Officially Receives Rating

Alien: Romulus

Thanks to an official press release from 20th Century Studios, Alien: Romulus is now confirmed to be R-rated.

Here are the ratings of the previous movies in the franchise. It should be noted that every other entry in the core Alien franchise has also been R-rated:

Alien (1979) - R-rated for sci-fi violence/gore and language

Aliens (1986) - R-rated for monster violence and language

Alien 3 (1992) - R-rated for monster violence and language

Alien Resurrection (1997) - R-rated for strong sci-fi violence and gore, some grotesque images, and for language

Alien vs. Predator (2004) - Rated PG-13 for violence, language, horror images, slime and gore

Aliens vs Predator: Requiem (2007) - R-rated for violence, gore and language

Prometheus (2012) - R-rated for sci-fi violence, including some intense images and brief language

Alien: Covenant (2017) - R-rated for sci-fi violence, bloody images, language and some sexuality/nudity

Given the past work of Alien: Romulus' director, Fede Alvarez, which includes the ultra-gore-y Evil Dead Remake, audiences probably shouldn't be surprised by the sequel's rating.

Additional information about why Romulus has an R-rating has yet to be publicly released.

What Should Fans Expect in Alien: Romulus?

Recently, star Isabela Merced teased to The Hollywood Reporter that while filming reshoots, other crew members could not stomach some of the playback of scenes she would watch on an iPad. One has to assume the grossness is off the charts if even the people who filmed the scenes need to turn away.

A recently revealed plot synopsis explains that the film will follow a group "scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station” as they eventually come face-to-face with the titular Alien everyone knows and loves. The premise also suggests that the film will be similar to the original 1979 outing.

There hasn't been a critically successful film in the franchise in a while, and many feel the series has been fairly stagnant for years. Hopefully, Alvarez’s bloody touch can help guide this installment to new heights.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters on August 16.