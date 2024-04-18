Alien: Romulus Announces Its 6 Main Actors

Alien: Romulus Isabel Merced and Cailee Spaeny

Disney and 20th Century Studios confirmed the six actors making up the key cast for the upcoming horror film Alien: Romulus.

Previously, it was confirmed Romulus would take place between the events of Alien and Aliens.

Additionally, plot details recently surfaced that revealed how the movie will follow a group of characters "scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station."

Confirmed Cast Members of Alien: Romulus

Thanks to a publicly released production document from Disney for Alien: Romulus, the six primary cast members have been confirmed.

Cailee Spaeny - Rain Caradine

Cailee Spaeny as Rain Caradine in Alien: Romulus
Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny will play Rain Caradine. Further details of her character remain under wraps.

Spaeny also stars in the upcoming A24 film Civil War. Other projects she stars in include Priscilla, On the Basis of Sex, Mare of Easttown, and more.

David Jonsson - Andy

David Jonsson as Andy in Alien: Romulus
David Jonsson

The only detail known about David Jonsson’s character is his name: Andy.

Some of the actor’s previous projects include Industry, Deep State, and Endeavour.

Archie Renaux - ?

Archie Renaux in Shadow and Bone
Archie Renaux

Archie Renaux will be playing a mystery character in the film.

The actor has played key roles in Morbius, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Upgraded, and more.

Isabela Merced - Kay

Isabela Merced in Madame Web
Isabela Merced

Kay will be brought to life by the talented Isabela Merced.

Merced can be seen in Madame Web, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Instant Family, and more. She will also be portraying Dina in The Last of Us Season 2.

Spike Fearn - ?

Spike Fearn in Tell Me Everything
Spike Fearn

Spike Fearn is a part of Alien: Romulus’ six main cast members, but no further details are available.

Fearn was Vandal in The Batman and can also be seen in Tell Me Everything, Newark, Newark, and The Amazing Mr Blunden.

Aileen Wu - ?

Aileen Wu in Alien: Romulus
Aileen Wu

Aileen Wu also joins the fun in Alien: Romulus in a key role.

Alien: Romulus is Wu’s biggest onscreen credit to date.

Alien: Romulus releases in theaters on August 16.

