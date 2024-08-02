Netflix's Newest Dark R-Rated Mystery Thriller Delivers a Family's Worst Nightmare

Netflix’s new R-Rated mystery thriller Vanished Into the Night portrays a family’s worst nightmare, but is it an experience worth seeing for yourself?

The film follows Riccardo Scarmarcio’s Pietro, a recently divorced husband who is having a trying time getting through the final separation process with his wife Elena, played by Annabelle Wallis. The former couple live in Bari, Italy, where they share custody of their two children.

However, one night, under Pietro’s care, his children simply vanish from their beds without a trace.

Is Neflix’s New R-Rated Nightmare Worth Having?

Netflix

The situation presented in Vanished Into the Night is undoubtedly a nightmare—but not just because someone’s kids were gone in the blink of an eye.

Sure, that’s terrible, no doubt. But watching this movie itself probably isn't much better (if only marginally).

To put it lightly, Netflix’s new R-Rated Italian thriller is not a good film by any means. I wish there were more positive things to say about it, but there’s truly not much to pick from.

There’s a scene where Riccardo Scarmarcio’s Pietro is sitting in a restaurant waiting all night for something to happen, and after several minutes, absolutely nothing does. That alone provides the perfect metaphor representing the experience of watching this movie.

It is incredibly tedious, dry, and dull. The movie puts very little effort into giving viewers any reason to care about its main character—past the shallow reason that he’s a father and kids are involved.

Even when things are supposed to be tense, it never carries over to the viewing experience.

The plot does try to pull the carpet out from under the feet of the audience, but many viewers will likely have gotten no further than the metaphorical doorframe. That is to say, the twist is silly, convoluted, and neigh nonsensical—you’ll be left scratching your head in confusion instead of intensely engaged.

There’s a very popular movie from a few years ago that Vanished Into the Night was clearly inspired by. But revealing which one that is would spoil the surprises for those still destined to watch.

Needless to say, that previous film, which starred Ben Affleck, is leagues better and a far more recommended watch.

The only way to properly recommend this movie to someone is if they simply need background noise and nothing more.

Now, all of these negative views do not mean that those involved in the production aren't talented. Everyone makes a dud here and there; this is the perfect example of everything coming together in the worst ways possible.

Currently, Vanished Into the Night sits at a 40% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 13% audience score.

Vanished Into the Night is now streaming on Netflix.

