Winnie the Pooh Voice Actor Speaks Out Against R-Rated Horror Remake (Exclusive)

Amidst a rise in R-rated horror remakes of classic animated characters, Winnie the Pooh's voice actor shared his thoughts on the new trend. Due to older versions of classic animated characters coming into the public domain, fans have seen a handful of unique scary movies utilizing characters best known for their kid-friendly nature. However, this trend is not landing well with certain sects of viewers.

Winnie the Pooh voice actor Jim Cummings spoke on R-rated horror remakes featuring famous animated characters. Cummings has voiced Winnie the Pooh in animated movies and TV shows for almost 40 years, even helping bring the character into live-action in 2018's Christopher Robin. Being such a huge part of the character's legacy, fans are eager to hear his perspective on Pooh Bear's likeness being used so far outside of the fantasy genre.

Jim Cummings

Speaking exclusively with The Direct at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Cummings was asked about his thoughts on the gory Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey movies that have hit theaters in the last three years. Admitting that he only "saw about 10 seconds of it," he explained that he does not "really have an opinion on it" but did not seem to be a fan of the films. Pointing out "certain disgusting displays of things that people are calling art," Cummings said he "[does not] give it much credit:"

The Direct: "In recent years, some new audiences are discovering Winnie the Pooh through the very gory and violent 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,' [the] B horror movies that take these characters and introduce them in new ways. So my question is to you, what do you think about this beloved character being brought to life in such a mature manner for different interpretations?" Jim Cummings: "It's... I don't really have an opinion of it. I saw about 10 seconds of it. And I think somebody always enjoys tearing down and stepping on somebody else's dreams and something that they love. And there's a... You know, it's kind of like the art movement out there. You've seen certain disgusting displays of things that people are calling art. And, I don't know, you know... I don't give it much credence. I don't give it much credit. It's easier to throw rocks than it is to carve out the 'pietà.'"

Jagged Edge Productions

Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios have produced two films in the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey franchise, which brings a horror-inspired killer version of the titular yellow teddy bear to life. After Christopher Robin abandons Pooh and Piglet, the two talking animals unleash their more feral nature, developing a hunger for blood and sending them on murder sprees. The first Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey movie is streaming on Tubi, and the sequel is streaming on Peacock. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 is currently in development, but it does not have a release date yet.

Will R-Rated Horror Remakes Continue?

Disney

The horror genre is going through a resurgence in 2025, highlighted by films like Ryan Coogler's Sinners and Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later. Considering the rise in popularity for this oft-forgotten and ignored category of cinema, it would not be surprising to see more Blood and Honey-esque films take the spotlight.

As of writing, this specific franchise has a third movie planned for release, which may come as early as 2026 after the original two films debuted in 2023 and 2024. Shortly after those films, fans saw something similar happen in Screamboat, a reimagining of Disney's 1928 animated short, Steamboat Willie, with a scary and deformed version of the titular mouse being highlighted.

The Blood and Honey movies are also part of an evolving franchise called the Twisted Childhood Universe, which also includes Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare and Bambi: The Reckoning.

While Winnie the Pooh continues to make headlines across the media landscape, there seems to be no signs of his horror-inspired doppelganger taking a break.