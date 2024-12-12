Here’s Why 28 Days Later Isn’t Available To Watch on Streaming

Those wanting to watch 28 Days Later at home before the sequel releases may find it difficult.

Cillian Murphy stars in the 2002 zombie horror film as a bicycle courier who wakes up from a coma to find the world overrun by an aggression-enhancing virus.

A sequel, 28 Weeks Later, was released in 2007 starring Jeremy Renner (Marvel's Hawkeye) and Robert Carlyle. Boyle is also set to release the third film, 28 Years Later, in 2025 starring Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Why 28 Days Later Is Not On Streaming

28 Days Later

There is disappointing news for anyone hoping to watch 28 Days Later at home. The film is not available on any streaming services or digital platforms at present and the physical media versions are currently out of print.

The reason comes down to the rights for 28 Days Later. The film was originally distributed by 20th Century Fox back in the day. This left the rights to Disney once the company acquired Fox in 2019, but things remained complicated when it came to bringing 28 Days Later to modern streaming platforms.

In 2024, Andrew MacDonald, a producer of the film, re-purchased the rights and sold them to Sony, but the film still hasn't been made available for streaming or digital purchase.

Disney owns the rights to the sequel, 28 Weeks Later, meaning that the film is available to stream on Hulu.

When Will 28 Days Later Be Available On Digital?

The lack of at-home watching options for 28 Days Later is particularly frustrating as anticipation builds for the June 2025 release of the threequel, 28 Years Later.

However, the good news is that Sony does plan to release the film on digital platforms... eventually.

A registration page appeared on Sony Pictures' website which allows fans to register their interest to be notified of when 28 Days Later will be available for pre-order on digital. The webpage stops short of revealing a date for the film's digital availability.

Given the appetite for the 28 Days Later franchise following the release of the 28 Years Later trailer, it's likely the film will be on digital sooner rather than later, and definitely before the third film's June 2025 release date.

Sony also has a long-standing partnership with Netflix (read more about Sony's other movies coming to streaming here), so there is a possibility that, if the streaming rights for 28 Days Later are cleaned up, the film could land there eventually too.

28 Years Later arrives in theaters on June 20, 2025.