After a more than 30-year wait, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters, but many are wondering when the film will be available to enjoy at home on streaming.

The sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 horror comedy has been a long time coming. It sees the return of original Beetlejuice cast members like Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, alongside new stars including Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter, Astrid.

When Will Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Release Online?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice officially released in cinemas on September 6. The next stage of its release cycle will see the film released on digital and physical platforms before it comes to streaming services at a later date.

Warner Bros. has yet to confirm the film's digital release date, but the release schedule of previous films from the studio gives some indication.

Most Warner Bros. films are released digitally around a month and a half after their theatrical release dates, which is evident in the release schedules below:

Wonka : December 15, 2023 (theatrical) - January 30, 2024 (digital): 46 days

: December 15, 2023 (theatrical) - January 30, 2024 (digital): 46 days Dune Part Two : March 1, 2024 (theatrical) - April 16, 2024 (digital): 46 days

: March 1, 2024 (theatrical) - April 16, 2024 (digital): 46 days Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire : March 29. 2024 (theatrical) - May 14, 2024 (digital): 46 days

: March 29. 2024 (theatrical) - May 14, 2024 (digital): 46 days Furiosa: May 24, 2024 (theatrical) - June 24, 2024 (digital): 31 days

The theatrical-to-digital pipeline of a film will typically be determined by the movie's box office earnings.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been off to a strong start, with the film earning $111 million in its opening weekend, so it seems likely the studio will wait the full 45 days of its theatrical run before moving it to digital.

This would place Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's digital release date around late October, which would also time up perfectly for Halloween celebrations.

When Will Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Release on Streaming Services?

The next step after a digital release will be for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to come to streaming services.

Given that the film is a Warner Bros. release it seems likely the film will move to the studio's subsidiary streaming service, Max.

The streaming release date for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hasn't been announced yet, but, once again, some assumptions can be made from past releases:

Wonka : December 15, 2023 (theatrical) - March 8, 2024 (streaming): 84 days

: December 15, 2023 (theatrical) - March 8, 2024 (streaming): 84 days Dune Part Two : March 1, 2024 (theatrical) - May 21, 2024 (streaming): 81 days

: March 1, 2024 (theatrical) - May 21, 2024 (streaming): 81 days Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire : March 29. 2024 (theatrical) - July 4, 2024 (streaming): 97 days

: March 29. 2024 (theatrical) - July 4, 2024 (streaming): 97 days Furiosa: May 24, 2024 (theatrical) - August 16, 2024 (streaming) - 84 days

Precedent suggests that Warner Bros. films release on streaming around 80-90 days after their theatrical release dates, which would place Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's streaming date around late November or early December.

If it follows the same strategy as Wonka and Furiosa, that would make a specific estimate for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's streaming date November 29, 2024, although that will depend on whether the film's successful box office run continues.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is playing now in theaters.