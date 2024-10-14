Max left Beetlejuice Beetlejuice off of its October 2024 schedule, inciting questions about when the sequel will get its streaming release.

After the original Beetlejuice's adventures with Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, Michael Keaton brought back his terrifying demon for 2024's Beetlejuice 2. Kicking off with a $145 million opening weekend at the box office, the sequel made waves in September and sits at more than $400 million globally as of writing.

The second Beetlejuice film featured plenty of twists and turns, giving Keaton another chance at glory in the role next to Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder. The big question moving forward is when Beetlejuice 2 will be more widely available out of theaters.

HBO / Max Leaves Beetlejuice 2 Off October 2024 Schedule

Warner Bros.

Max revealed its upcoming October 2024 release schedule, but Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was a notable omission.

Some of the month's biggest releases include Season 8 of Expedition X (see more on Expedition X Season 8’s cast) 1984’s Dune, 2019’s Doctor Sleep, 2005’s Corpse Bride, and 2024’s Salem’s Lot.

While the list is noted to be "comprehensive" and "subject to change," there are no indications that Beetlejuice 2 will make its streaming debut soon.

For comparison, below are some of Warner Bros.' most recent major theatrical releases and how long it took to make their way to Max:

Blue Beetle

Theatrical: August 18, 2023

Digital: September 26, 2023 (39 days after theatrical)

Streaming: November 17, 2023 (91 days after theatrical)

Wonka

Theatrical: December 15, 2023

Digital: January 30, 2024 (46 days after theatrical)

Streaming: March 8, 2024 (84 days after theatrical)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Theatrical: December 22, 2023

Digital: January 23, 2024 (32 days after theatrical)

Streaming: February 27, 2024 (67 days after theatrical)

Dune: Part Two

Theatrical: March 1, 2024

Digital: April 16, 2024 (46 days after theatrical)

Streaming: May 21, 2024 (81 days after theatrical)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Theatrical: March 29, 2024

Digital: May 14, 2024 (46 days after theatrical)

Streaming: July 4, 2024 (97 days after theatrical)

Furiosa

Theatrical: May 24, 2024

Digital: June 24, 2024 (31 days after theatrical)

Streaming: August 16, 2024 (84 days after theatrical)

When Will Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Start Streaming on Max?

For recent Warner Bros. movies, the time between theatrical release and streaming release has been in the 80-90-day range, particularly for films of a similar magnitude as Beetlejuice 2. Based on that precedent, many expect Tim Burton's latest theatrical release to fall in this same timeframe.

This would give Beetlejuice 2 an expected Max release sometime in late November or early December. Specifically, the 80-90-day range would place its release between November 25 and December 5.

Based on Max's usual Tuesday release schedule, the best bet on when Beetlejuice 2 will hit the streaming service is approximately November 29. That date would give it a similar theatrical-to-streaming timeframe as past releases like 2023's Wonka and 2024's Furiosa.

Looking at the film's box office earnings thus far, late November appears to be the most logical bet for a streaming debut, especially with upcoming competition in theaters. The next few weeks will bring heavy hitters like We Live In Time (October 18), Venom: The Last Dance (October 25), and Red One (November 15).

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is playing in theaters worldwide.