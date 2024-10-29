Beetlejuice 2's Max Streaming Debut Missing from Streamer's November Line-Up

The Juice is loose! Warner Bros. will phase Beetlejuice 2 out of theaters after Halloween, but it may not start streaming on Max until December.

Directed by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice 2 reunites the cast of Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder with new members, including Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe, to continue the magic that began in 1988.

Set decades after the original, the film follows Lydia Deetz, now a mother, grappling with family struggles while the mischievous spirit, Betelgeuse, returns.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was a major box office success, grossing over $441 million globally. This impressive run makes Beetlejuice 2 one of the highest-grossing films of 2024, with a projected final tally of up to $460 million.

Beetlejuice 2's Max Streaming Debut in Question

Warner Bros.

Max unveiled its November 2024 slate of movies and shows, and Beetlejuice 2 was notably absent.

While the list of premieres includes several high-profile releases, Beetlejuice 2’s omission raises questions about when it will debut on the streaming platform.

Notably, this absence does not guarantee a November release won’t happen, as Max’s press release specifies that the list "may not be comprehensive and is subject to change."

This flexibility leaves room for a potential surprise debut, though similar big-name titles have historically been announced ahead of time.

The wait for the film to be available on streaming has been prolonged, as Beetlejuice 2 was also left off of Max's October streaming list.

When Exactly Will Beetlejuice 2 Stream on Max?

Looking at Warner Bros.' recent theatrical-to-streaming windows, an estimate about when Beetlejuice 2 may hit Max can be made.

For instance, Blue Beetle premiered on Max 91 days after its theatrical release, while Wonka and Furiosa arrived on Max 84 days after opening.

Here's a complete look at recent theatrical-to-digital-to-streaming release windows for recent Warner Bros. films:

Blue Beetle Theatrical: August 18, 2023 Digital: September 26, 2023 (39 days after theatrical) Streaming: November 17, 2023 (91 days after theatrical)

Wonka Theatrical: December 15, 2023 Digital: January 30, 2024 (46 days after theatrical) Streaming: March 8, 2024 (84 days after theatrical)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Digital: January 23, 2024 (32 days after theatrical) Streaming: February 27, 2024 (67 days after theatrical)

Dune: Part Two Theatrical: March 1, 2024 Digital: April 16, 2024 (46 days after theatrical) Streaming: May 21, 2024 (81 days after theatrical)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Theatrical: March 29, 2024 Digital: May 14, 2024 (46 days after theatrical) Streaming: July 4, 2024 (97 days after theatrical)

Furiosa Theatrical: May 24, 2024 Digital: June 24, 2024 (31 days after theatrical) Streaming: August 16, 2024 (84 days after theatrical)



Beetlejuice 2 opened in theaters on September 6, so a similar streaming window would likely place its Max debut around late November or early December.

However, with November’s lineup already announced, a December streaming release for Beetlejuice 2 is increasingly likely. Given these factors, the most probable date for Beetlejuice 2 to begin streaming on Max is December 6, 91 days after opening.

If the studio decides to release it the month before, then November 29 would be the most likely launch date.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still playing in theaters.