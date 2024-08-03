Beetlejuice 2 Gets Unsurprising Rating

The official rating for Beetlejuice 2 (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) was announced, teasing another creepy, crawly comedy.

Beetlejuice 2 was announced in February 2022, with Plan B Entertainment producing alongside Warner Bros.

Tim Burton returned to direct, aiming for a handmade feel and minimal technology. Jenna Ortega was confirmed to star, joining Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton.

Thirty-six years after the original events, Lydia's (Ryder) rebellious teenage daughter Astrid (Ortega) accidentally opens a portal to the Afterlife, releasing Betelgeuse/Beetlejuice (Keaton) following Charles Deetz's unexpected death.

Beetlejuice 2's Official & Unsurprising Rating

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

The highly anticipated sequel Beetlejuice 2 was given a PG-13 rating, according to the MPAA, for violent content, macabre and bloody images, strong language, some suggestive material, and brief drug use.

While the original Beetlejuice film was rated PG, the sequel's rating is unsurprising given the franchise's scarier subject matter and darker themes.

If the first Beetlejuice had been produced and distributed today, it would almost certainly be rated the same.

Keaton told The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM (via Variety) that he "wasn't ready" for how "interestingly emotional" the film was at times:

"I’ve seen it now. I’m going to see it again after a couple of little tweaks in the editing room, and I confidently say this thing is great. The [original] was so fun and exciting visually. [The sequel is] all that but really beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn’t ready for that. It’s great."

What To Expect in Beetlejuice 2

Fans of the original can expect a thrilling continuation of the 1988 story in Beetlejuice 2.

Following an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return to their home in Winter River, where Astrid discovers a mysterious model of the town in the attic.

As shown in the trailers, this act accidentally opens a portal to the Afterlife, unleashing Beetlejuice once again to wreak havoc, promising mayhem across both realms.

Ortega talked to Vanity Fair about her new character, Astrid, noting that the "relationship between Lydia and Astrid" is critical for the story:

"She’s weird, but in a different way and not in the way you’d assume, I would say. The relationship between Lydia and Astrid, my character, is very important."

The star explained how Beetlejuice 2 will be "a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since" the first film:

"And it’s also really strange because it’s a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since, which is nice, I think, for anybody who loves the character and is excited to see her again."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice releases on September 6.

