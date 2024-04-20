Beetlejuice 2 Announces Its 8 Main Actors

Warner Bros. confirmed nine main cast members of the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie.

The debut trailer for Beetlejuice 2 revealed audiences’ first glimpse at the united Deetz family, including Jenna Ortega’s newcomer Astrid, as they attended a mystery funeral.

Of course, before the trailer was done, Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice was able to get in a few lines after finally breaking out of the model town seen in the original film.

Confirmed Cast Members of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Thanks to a new production document from Warner Bros. about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, eight of the sequel's main cast members have been confirmed—with a ninth appearing in the new trailer.

Michael Keaton - Beetlejuice

Michael Keaton

As everyone should assume, Michael Keaton will return as the infamous and iconic Beetlejuice.

Nothing is known about how he factors into this new plot, but clearly, something happens that helps him to escape from the model town he was trapped in for so long.

Keaton is known for his roles in Birdman, Spotlight, The Founder, and Batman.

Winona Ryder - Lydia Deetz - Lydia Deetz

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder was only a teenager when she portrayed Lydia Deetz in the first Beetlejuice film in 1988. Now, 36 years later, a much older version of the character will take the spotlight and revisit her childhood home.

Ryder is currently an important part of Netflix’s Stranger Things, and the actress can also be seen in Little Women, Haunted Mansion, and The Plot Against America.

Catherine O’Hara - Delia Deetz

Catherine O’Hara

Returning to the fold will also be Catherine O’Hara’s Delia Deetz, the mother of Lydia. Not returning, however, is her husband in the film, Jeffrey Jones’ Charles Deetz—who seems to be the subject of the funeral everyone attends in the latest trailer.

Some recent projects of O’Hara’s include Argylle, Pain Hustlers, and Elemental.

Justin Theroux - Rory

Justin Theroux

While nothing is known about Rory, the character will be played by the extremely talented Justin Theroux.

Theroux’s previous roles include Zoolander, The Leftovers, and The Mosquito Coast.

Arthur Conti - Unknown

Arthur Conti

Arthur Conti’s character is not known, but the actor will be part of the talented cast of Beetlejuice 2.

This film marks Conti’s most considerable onscreen credit to date, with only one small appearance in House of the Dragon under his belt.

Jenna Ortega - Astrid Deetz

Jenna Ortega

Who is likely the biggest newcomer cast-wise is Jenna Ortega’s Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz. It is unknown how she will play into the film’s plot, but she is showcased

Ortega has become a breakout star thanks to her recent films Scream, Scream VI, X, and the Netflix series Wednesday.

Willem Dafoe - Law Enforcement Officer

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe’s character is currently a secret, but it was reported that the actor will portray a law enforcement officer in the Afterlife.

Dafoe was last seen in 2023’s Poor Things. Some of his other previous projects include Spider-Man, The Florida Project, and The Lighthouse.

Monica Bellucci - Beetlejuice’s Wife

Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci will have the honor of playing the wife of Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. All other details of her role remain under wraps.

Bellucci can also be seen in The Matrix Reloaded, Shoot ‘Em Up, and Mozart in the Jungle.

Burn Gorman - Father Damien

Burn Gorman

Burn Gorman will be playing Father Damien in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. While the actor was not confirmed via the same production document from Warner Bros., he does make a clear appearance in the recent trailer.

Gorman is known for his roles in The Dark Knight Rises, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice releases on September 5.

