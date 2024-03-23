Beetlejuice 2 was shot in many scenic locations throughout Massachusetts, Vermont, and England.

Tim Burton is taking on the currently-in-vogue genre of legacy sequels with Warner Bros.’ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The film follows the 1988 original Beetlejuice that helped put Burton and star Michael Keaton on the map. Other cast members from the '80s film will return as well.

Where Did Tim Burton Shoot Beetlejuice 2?

Warner Bros.

Much like the first Beetlejuice movie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (uh-oh, that’s three times) utilized filming locations in Vermont despite being set in Connecticut—the fictional town of Winter River, Connecticut...

East Corinth, Vermont

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will return to the iconic house owned by the Deetz family (but initially by Adam and Barbara Maitland). Much like in the original film, the house isn’t real but merely a set constructed for the production in East Corinth, Vermont. For the sequel, the house was entirely recreated.

Images of the building of this structure were shared by lunamoongothic on Instagram in late June 2023:

Also in filmed East Corinth, shared again by lunamoongothic in mid-July 2023, is the rest of the town of Winter River, with its quaint New England aesthetic and rolling hills in the background. The finished shot can be seen in Beetlejuice 2’s recently-released trailer:

Another spot making a comeback for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is Miss Shannon’s School for Girls, which Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz attended in the first movie.

An East Corinth structure that was once the town‘s masonic lodge stands in for Miss Shannon’s. This filming location was once again shared by lunamoongothic on July 7, 2023.

The schoolhouse can also be glimpsed in the trailer as Jenna Ortega’s Astrid Deetz rides by on her bike:

Warner Bros.

Hertfordshire, England

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice features a wedding scene that involves both Lydia and Astrid Deetz, as seen in photos taken on the Hertfordshire, England-based set of the movie.

These images were posted by jennadailyy and lunamoongothic on Instagram early last July:

There’s also a rumored sequence in the film at an abandoned boarding school. Reportedly, a film production used the school, but it is currently unconfirmed if this was for Beetlejuice 2. The building itself can be seen below:

Melrose, Massachusetts

Beetlejuice 2 also shot several set pieces in Melrose, Massachusetts in November 2023, after the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike enabled the production to get rolling again (via The Boston Globe).

The scenes in question are set on Halloween and include several trick-or-treating children roaming the darkened streets.

Additionally, Melrose was used on November 17, 2023 for a scene in which Astrid is seen riding her bicycle (via Instagram user fannjennaort_):

What About Beetlejuice 2’s Other Scenes?

Most locations seen above were used for exterior and establishing shots and sequences. With an otherworldly, paranormal film like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, to showcase more outlandish environments, interior sets and soundstages were utilized, likely along with green screens.

This is a common practice in modern-day Hollywood. Still, Tim Burton, being the veteran director he is, likely shot as much as he could practically, using physical locations and special effects.

He has advocated for as much in the past, and one needn’t look further than his past filmography for evidence of his preference for practicality.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premieres in theaters on September 6.