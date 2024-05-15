Following a big opening in theaters, here's when fans can expect Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to begin streaming online.

The next installment of the Planet of the Apes saga recently launched in theaters, earning $58.5 million at the domestic box office opening weekend.

Many potential viewers may be confused about Kingdom's streaming release. The original movies from the '60s and '70s are available on Hulu. The reboot films, Rise, Dawn, and War, are streaming on both Hulu and Max (apart from Rise, which is not available on Max).

When Will Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Release Online?

20th Century Studios

Now operating as a film studio owned by The Walt Disney Company, 20th Century Studios hasn't released many big films since 2019.

Avatar: The Way of Water, one of the biggest franchises that Disney acquired from Fox, was a massive blockbuster.

Avatar 2 opened in theaters on December 16, 2022 before moving to digital platforms 95 days later on March 28, 2023.

A smaller release from the studio, A Haunting in Venice, had a 46-day theater-exclusive window in 2023.

It's safe to say that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes may land somewhere in between. The most likely digital release date for the new Planet of the Apes film is Tuesday, June 30, 51 days after opening in theaters.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Streaming Release Prediction

Now being distributed by Disney, fans should expect Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to stream later this year on Disney+.

Avatar: The Way of Water began streaming on June 7, 2023, 173 days after opening in theaters. This is mainly due to Avatar 2 being a historic box office success, grossing $2.3 billion worldwide.

Even if Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a winner at the box office, the wait for its streaming release will be significantly less.

August is the most likely month for Kingdom to begin streaming, several months after opening in theaters.

A potential streaming release date on Disney+ is Wednesday, August 15, 97 days after opening.

Disney's release strategy for big-budget 20th Century Studios films is unclear and appears flexible. This prediction follows the idea that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will have continued box office success and a long run in theaters.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now playing in theaters.

Read more about Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes below:

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Budget Gets Surprising Confirmation from Director (Exclusive)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions

Planet of the Apes Movies in Order: All 10 Films & How to Watch

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Producer Spoils Caesar's Key Role In Sequel