One of Hollywood's next major video game adaptations is Until Dawn, a movie that introduces a whole new cast of characters and actors to the story.

Supermassive Games first released its choice-based horror game in 2015. Until Dawn was inherently very cinematic, allowing players to shepherd characters through different branching narratives that could end with them dying or surviving the night.

The original cast members included Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere; however, the movie adaptation focuses on a new ensemble played by fresh actors.

Until Dawn Movie: All Cast Members & Who They Play

Ella Rubin - Clover

Ella Rubin (Anora, The Idea of You) will seemingly play the lead character in Until Dawn as Clover. As per the film's synopsis, Clover leads a group of her friends into a remote valley to investigate the mysterious disappearance of her sister, Melanie.

This premise is somewhat similar to the game's story, which saw a group of teenagers return to a lodge at Blackwood Mountain, where a year earlier two of their friends had mysteriously died during a party there. The group is gathered by the dead girls' brother, Josh (Malek), for a specific purpose, but it remains to be seen whether the film will give Rubin's character similar motivations.

Michael Cimino - Max

Max is a new character being introduced in the Until Dawn movie, played by Michael Cimino. The character is seemingly in quite a few scenes with Clover so the two may share a history or relationship dynamic that will be explored further in the film.

Cimino starred most recently in Netflix's Girl Haunts Boy, and is also known for roles in Love, Victor, and How I Met You Father.

Ji-young Yoo - Megan

Another member of the group of five friends in Until Dawn is Ji-young Yoo's Megan. Similar to the rest of the group, Megan is trapped in the time loop of the movie that sees them haunted and killed in horrific ways throughout the night.

Yoo has been seen in Expats, Moxie, and The Sky is Everywhere.

Odessa A'zion - Nina

Hellraiser, Am I OK?, and Fresh Kills star Odessa A'zion adds to the Until Dawn cast as Nina, another member of the friend group.

In the game, many of the friends had a history with each other that was gradually exposed throughout the story and that will no doubt be included for this new group in the film as well.

Belmont Cameli - Abel

The fifth and final member of the group in Until Dawn is Abel. Cameli is known for his roles in Saved by the Bell and Based on a True Story.

Maia Mitchell - Melanie

Good Trouble and The Artful Dodger cast member Maia Mitchell round out the cast of Until Dawn. Mitchell plays Melanie, aka Clover's missing sister.

It seems likely that Melanie will be involved in the story via flashbacks that explain her disappearance.

Peter Stormare

Peter Stormare is also part of Until Dawn and is the only known actor from the original game to join the cast of the movie adaptation.

In the game, Stormare appeared as Doctor Hill, Josh's psychiatrist, who would address players in the intermissions between chapters. In the film, Stormare is confirmed to be playing a character named Hill, but it is unclear how connected this character will be to his previous one, if at all.

During Sony's press conference at CES earlier this year (via IGN), Stormare said he felt "lucky" and "excited" to be a part of the Until Dawn film:

"I have been lucky to be part of Until Dawn since the original, incredible, super terrifying game, and what's why I'm so excited to be part of this film, because the whole thing is a love letter to horror, and it completely honors the spirit of the game."

Until Dawn will be released in cinemas on April 25, 2025.