Peyton List (Cobra Kai) and Michael Cimino (Love, Victor) lead the cast of Netflix's newest teen movie, Girl Haunts Boy.

Directed by Emily Ting, Girl Haunts Boy chronicles the story of Cole, a 17-year-old teenager who comes face to face with the ghost of a girl from the 1920s named Bea. The pair forge a strong bond that leads to their rediscovery.

Girl Haunts Boy premiered on Netflix on October 10.

Every Main Cast Member Who Appears in Girl Haunts Boy

Peyton List - Bea

Peyton List

Peyton List plays a ghost from the 1920s named Bea.

Bea is a free-spirited girl who died in the past after wandering off in a museum. Today, she haunts Cole, but they quickly form a strong bond over music.

It is revealed that Bea's spirit is trapped in a ring that she first found in the museum before she died.

List is known for her roles in School Spirits, The Inheritance, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules. The actress also appeared as part of the cast of Cobra Kai Season 6, where she portrayed Tori Nichols.

Michael Cimino - Cole Sanchez

Michael Cimino

Michael Cimino portrays Cole, a 17-year-old boy who wants to rediscover himself after moving into a new town.

Cole's encounter with Bea reignites his interest in music. He also helps Bea discover the modern timeline by serving as her tour guide and making her happy by taking her to a Great Gatsby costume party.

Cimino's most recognizable role is playing Victor Salazar in Love, Victor. The actor also starred in Never Have I Ever, Annabelle Comes Home, and Senior Year.

Andrea Navedo - Catarina

Andrea Navedo

Andrea Navedo stars as Catarina, Cole's mother, who tries her best to make Cole believe that moving to a new town is good.

Navedo is best known for playing Xiomara Villanueva in over 90 episodes of Jane the Virgin. The actress also appeared in Bright, A Million Little Things, and The Royal.

Phoebe Holden - Lydia

Phoebe Holden

Phoebe Holden's Lydia is Cole's classmate, who is seemingly attracted to him.

Lydia is a brilliant girl who unpacks the secrets of the ring that trapped Bea for eternity. She tells Cole there are two rings, and the pair must be reunited to break the curse and set Bea free.

Holden's notable credits include Rubberneckin', The Glass, and Toe Tag.

Brandon Micheal Hall - Mr. Porter

Brandon Micheal Hall

Brandon Micheal Hall stars as Mr. Porter, Cole's literature professor who believes in Cole's potential.

Mr. Porter tells Cole they are similar since he hates being in the spotlight. However, he makes him realize that it is a boring way to live his life.

Hall is known for his roles in The Mayor, Search Party, and God Friended Me.

Christine M. Campbell - 1928 Teacher

Christine M. Campbell

Christine M. Campbell plays the teacher from 1928 who leads the students on the tour inside the Spectral Valley Museum.

Campbell previously appeared in Mr. Robot, The Misogynists, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) (read more about the 2024 cast of Law & Order: SVU).

Taip Ceman - Nelson

Taip Ceman

Taip Ceman appears as Nelson from the 1920s timeline. He is one of Bea's friends.

Girl Haunts Boy is Ceman's first major acting credit.

Girl Haunts Boy is streaming on Netflix.