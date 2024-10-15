Girl Haunts Boy Netflix Ending Explained

Girl Haunts Boy has a poignant ending that would leave hopeless romantics in tears.

The Netflix movie follows the story of a 17-year-old boy named Cole who gets romantically entangled with the ghost of a girl from the 1920s, Bea.

While the pair quickly forge a strong romantic bond over music, a revelation about a mysterious artifact changes their dynamic forever.

Girl Haunts Boy Movie Ending Explained: What Happened to Bea?

Peyton List

A good chunk of Girl Haunts Boy primarily focuses on the undeniable chemistry between Bea (Peyton List) and Cole (Michael Cimino) even if the pair are from different points in time (find out more about the full cast of Girl Haunts Boy).

Bea, a free-spirited girl, is from the 1920s who died after being hit by a car when she was crossing the street. This comes after she had stolen a mysterious ring from the Spectral Valley Museum mere moments before her death.

Meanwhile, Cole is a brilliant teenage boy who is grieving over his father's death and struggling to adjust after moving to a new town.

As Cole and Bea continue to bond over music, Lydia (Phoebe Holden), Cole's friend, reveals that the ring has two halves and the one who separates each of the pieces is cursed to die a violent death (which is what happened to Bea in the past) and roam the land of the living for eternity.

After learning about the truth, Cole does not want to tell Bea about the true nature of the rings because he is scared that he might lose her. This is a significant part of the movie because Cole falls in love with Bea even though she is a ghost.

Cole finally comes to his senses and tells Bea the truth. However, Bea is angry about the fact that Cole decided to hide the truth from her.

As the pair resolve the conflict, Cole and Bea team up to find the missing second half of the ring. After finding the much-coveted piece, they return the ring to the museum, causing Bea to disappear which devastates Cole.

(Read more about Penelope's ending, another Netflix series that chronicled the titular character's quest to rediscover herself after her parents' death).

Did Cole Move On from Bea in Girls Haunts Boy?

Michael Cimino

After Bea disappears, Girl Haunts Boy reveals that Bea is alive and well in her timeline, essentially restarting her life right before she suffered from the brutal death.

This means that returning the ring in the present broke Bea's curse, and she gets to have a second chance at life.

Cole, meanwhile, later finds out that Bea is alive in the past again by going through her scrapbook in the present day. He notices that Bea grew up to become a pilot and eventually got married to a different man.

The ending solidifies Cole's journey of self-discovery since his encounter with Bea changed him for the better.

After letting his father's death haunt him for so long, Cole finally understands that it is not okay to dwell on the past and that the only way to move forward is to accept the fact that change is inevitable.

Girl Haunts Boy's final moments see Cole singing a beautiful song in memory of Bea. In the 1920s, Bea looks on the same stage where Cole is playing, with the film merging the two timelines to showcase the beautiful friendship of the two star-crossed lovers.

While Bea serves as Cole's ghost from the past (or the one who got away), he continues to use her as his inspiration to move forward and be a better person.

It goes the same for Bea since she also appears to retain her memory of Cole and her scrapbook pictures prove that she lived a great life.

Girl Haunts Boy is streaming on Netflix in the United States.