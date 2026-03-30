Marvel Studios Sets Historic MCU Lineup For Phase 6 & 7 Movie Slate

The MCU's upcoming movie slate for the remainder of Phase 6 — as well as Phase 7 — will do something that has never been seen before in the franchise's 18 years. Marvel Studios' upcoming slate includes some of the biggest projects in franchise history, including a fourth solo Spider-Man film and what should be the two biggest superhero movies in history from the Avengers saga. As part of that, this slate will change the standard from a directorial perspective.

For the first time in MCU history, the next five Marvel Studios films will all be directed by somebody who has already directed a past MCU movie. This will kick off on July 31 with the release of Phase 6's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Along with his work on Wonder Man as an executive producer and director (two episodes), Cretton joined the MCU as the director of 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Next, Marvel Studios' two upcoming Avengers films — Avengers: Doomsday on December 18 of this year and the Phase 6 closer, Avengers: Secret Wars, on December 17, 2027 — will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Known as the Russo Brothers, these two are MCU mainstays, having directed four previous MCU movies in the Infinity Saga. Those credits include Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Early in Phase 7, Marvel Studios is expected to deliver Black Panther 3, led by Oscar-winning director/writer Ryan Coogler. Coogler famously directed and wrote both of the first two Black Panther films, making him the fourth director to complete a trilogy of MCU movies.

Finally, Marvel Studios' first X-Men movie (which has not been announced or dated, but is widely expected to land relatively early on the MCU's Phase 7 cinematic slate) will include Jake Schreier as its director. Schreier made his MCU debut in 2025 by directing Thunderbolts*, one of the best-reviewed movies of the Multiverse Saga.

Following Avengers: Secret Wars' release on December 17, 2027, Marvel Studios has five confirmed release dates on its calendar, but none are attached to a specific movie.

Marvel's Strategy for Hiring Directors

Marvel Studios

While the MCU has always employed some of the best directors in the game over the last 18 years, only a few have consistently been part of the story for an extended time. Of course, with the MCU's release schedule still so open over the next few years, this current trend may be bucked if a new movie is added to the slate. However, for the time being, Marvel appears to have a core group of creatives set in stone.

This should be seen as a positive for both Marvel Studios and its fans, as these directors have all put out movies that earned at least good, if not overwhelmingly positive, reviews from critics and the general public. The Black Panther duology even earned the MCU its first Oscar wins; the Russos' movies are regarded amongst the MCU's best, and Cretton and Schreier have won over MCU fans with their early work as well.

Even though the MCU may not be bringing in the same number of new voices it has always brought in, there are still many unknowns about the upcoming schedule. Only two films are confirmed for development post-Multiverse Saga, and more are sure to come, which will open up plenty of opportunities for first-time MCU storytellers to make their mark.