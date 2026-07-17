Marvel Studios Is Changing The MCU Forever In 8 Days

Marvel Studios is preparing to change course in just a few days time as San Diego Comic-Con kickstarts a new era for the MCU and Avengers: Doomsday. There's no denying that the Multiverse Saga has been a rocky road for Marvel Studios. But the latter releases of Phase 5 and the opening of Phase 6 have started getting things back on track with hits like Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps laying a smooth path to this December's Doomsday.

Marvel Studios is just eight days away from its return to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 25, where it is expected to deliver major news about its Phase 7 slate and its big December blockbuster: Avengers: Doomsday.

The event will be a long-term game-changer for the MCU, especially if it fulfills expectations and offers the first major updates about Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot and Marvel Studios' third saga, centered on mutants.

However, fans are still a few years away from seeing the X-Men truly come to fruition in the MCU on Earth-616. The centerpiece of Marvel Studios' grand SDCC event is bound to be Avengers 5, showcasing the first full trailer beyond what was shown to CinemaCon attendees, and possibly revealing it to the rest of the world.

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Among the greatest criticisms toward the MCU's Multiverse Saga, beyond a purported quality dive, has been a lack of major connectivity. While the likes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels, and Thunderbolts* have brought together characters from multiple movie and TV projects, Doomsday will mark the first true crossover event since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Unlike the Infinity Saga, with its Avengers blockbusters placed at the tail end of each Phase, and even major ones inbetween, like Captain America: Civil War, the Multiverse Saga hasn't had such crossovers. Doomsday will finally bring back the era of MCU crossover events, hopefully for the long haul, and the imminent SDCC should be the first public look at the universe-colliding event.

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The lack of hype for a looming large-scale crossover has heavily reduced the MCU's momentum since Endgame, and SDCC should be the first major step to getting excitement back on track. Unveiling the first new footage of the MCU's heroes fighting side-by-side in years, this time alongside the Fox X-Men, ought to remind audiences why they first fell in love with the franchise to begin with.

It seems likely that the MCU's reduced connectivity was an effort to limit the amount of "homework" required to keep up with the overarching narrative as Marvel Studios' output inflated due to the addition of Disney+ content. In doing so, the studio inadvertently removed the incentive to watch every new MCU release, including those that might otherwise seem less interesting.

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That, combined with the mid-saga switch from The Kang Dynasty to Doomsday, has also led to a lack of build-up for Avengers 5. While that may make Doomsday a little less satisfying for those who have kept up with the Multiverse Saga, it will make it more accessible to those whose interest in the MCU has hit a lull.

Rather than framing Doomsday as a culmination of the last seven years of storytelling that has yielded mixed reactions, Marvel Studios is instead crafting a direct sequel to Avengers: Endgame. In turn, the December blockbuster could be a perfect moment for former fans to jump back on the MCU bandwagon.

What Will Avengers: Doomsday's Comic-Con Trailer Show?

Famously, Marvel Studios shocked attendees at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 with the first look at Avengers: Infinity War, almost one year out from release. Despite drawing immense applause and being praised to this day as one of the MCU's best trailers, a vastly different first teaser was ultimately released online.

History may repeat itself with Avengers: Doomsday as Marvel Studios publically releases a completely new trailer upon the world. That trailer ought to blend footage from the CinemaCon trailer with new shots, aiming to tease major Marvel crossovers, build a sense of dread, and establish Doctor Doom as one to fear.

The Infinity Saga familiarized fans with Thanos before Infinity War across multiple appearances. As audiences are yet to meet Doctor Doom, the trailer must introduce fans to the crux of RDJ's villain, from his Latverian royalty and magical power, to his motivations and goal of saving the Multiverse from Incursions.

CinemaCon caught a peak at several of Doomsday's Avengers vs. X-Men face-offs, including Shang-Chi vs. Gambit and Yelena Belova vs. Mystique. The rest of the world could see those saw clashes and perhaps more, such as the rumored fight between Sam Wilson's Captain America and Cyclops.

Perhaps the most applause-worthy moment in Doomsday's CinemaCon trailer came as Chris Hemsworth's Thor charged RDJ's Doctor Doom with Stormbreaker, only for the villain to catch it with ease. It would be surprising (and a little sad) if that jaw-dropping moment didn't remain the climax for Avengers 5's next trailer.

Beyond that, the trailer is bound to show various meetings of the Avengers, New Avengers, and the Fantastic Four for the first time as they rally together to save the Multiverse, possibly complete with the God of Thunder's rousing speech from CinemaCon. And, of course, it would be surprising if the trailer didn't once again conclude with the reunion between Thor and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers.