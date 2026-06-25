2 New 'Avengers: Doomsday' Books Officially Announced Ahead of Trailer Debut

Marvel announced the release of two new Avengers: Doomsday books ahead of the upcoming second trailer for the movie. Doomsday's second trailer has been one of the hottest topics in the movie world, as no new footage has been released since the first four trailers premiered in December 2025 and January 2026 alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Penguin Random House announced the release of two new books tied to Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. The first is titled Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday — The Art of the Movie, the latest in the Art of the Movie series for the MCU (priced at $50). As seen for recent movies like The Fantastic Four: First Steps, these hardcover books explore the visual development of the MCU, including exclusive concept art, character designs, storyboards, and in-depth interviews with Marvel creators. This book will be available starting on December 22, four days after Doomsday hits theaters.

Penguin Random House

The second book, titled From Endgame to Doomsday: A Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary: Avengers, Allies, and Foes, will be on sale for $30. While details are limited, the book is said to offer insight into the Avengers, their allies, and their enemies, setting the stage for the battle between the MCU's biggest heroes and Victor von Doom. It will also chronicle everything that has happened in the MCU since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, including highlights on major teams like the Thunderbolts and the Fantastic Four. This book will be available on November 3, about a month and a half ahead of Doomsday's release date.

Penguin Random House

After the string of teasers for Doomsday starting last December, Disney released another trailer for the movie at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, this trailer has not been released to the public; it has only been described in recaps from various outlets that attended the event.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU's fifth Avengers movie and the third film released in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate. Starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, this film will bring together MCU legends and legacy Marvel stars for one of the biggest comic book movie events in history, with the fate of the multiverse at hand. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18.

When Will Avengers: Doomsday's Second Trailer Be Released?

Marvel Studios

As Doomday is less than six months from its theatrical release, the question now is when exactly its second trailer will be released. Thankfully, the time may finally be near for this to happen, as official Doomsday banners were shown hanging in preparation for San Diego Comic-Con in July, likely ramping up for a new trailer.

This could leave two viable release dates for the trailer, both at the end of the month. Marvel may look to make an event out of its release and have it debut to the public during its Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con (July 23-26), using the biggest comic-con event in the world to garner an expectedly massive view count. Additionally, the studio could hold off a week and attach it to screenings of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which comes to theaters on July 31 and will be the last MCU movie released before the next Avengers epic.

Marvel may also have more promotional material for Doomsday ready to share ahead of the new trailer's release, including clothing items, action figures, LEGO sets, and even more books. No matter how those details pan out, however, any new peeks into what is on the way will be warmly welcomed.