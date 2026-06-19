Avengers Doomsday’s First Trailer Now Closer Than Ever After Marvel Displays New Promo

The promotional wave for Avengers: Doomsday is set to ramp up with the arrival of official banners for the film, meaning that a trailer could be released soon. CinemaCon in April 2026 made headlines when Marvel Studios released an exclusive trailer for Avengers: Doomsday to attendees, which received widespread positive reception due to how boldly it delivered on the film's massive crossover ambitions while positioning Doctor Doom as a formidable threat who can withstand the combined might of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. Marvel Studios deliberately kept this footage under wraps to sustain hype. With the film only six months away, fans have been anticipating the online release of the trailer.

SDCC Blog shared new photos of official Avengers: Doomsday banners hanging on lampposts in the Gaslamp (the area right by the convention center) ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2026 in July, signaling that the official trailer release is imminent.

The banners lean toward a subtler aesthetic, featuring a dark background with the Avengers: Doomsday logo front and center. This is paired with the San Diego Comic-Con banners, which feature the familiar green Doomsday color palette and the tagline "Celebrating the Popular Arts."

Avengers: Doomsday is currently the biggest MCU project on the horizon, and it makes sense that SDCC is doubling down on its promotion as the perfect launchpad for the film's public marketing explosion. The most plausible way to embrace the anticipation is by releasing the trailer after Marvel Studios' Hall H panel.

After Marvel Studios skipped a big Hall H panel in 2025, the studio is now returning in force to SDCC 2026, and this could be where the trailer debuts before its eventual online release. In August 2025, a report from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez claimed that the first trailer will be released in July 2026, just around Avengers: Doomsday's Hall H panel.

The August 2025 report aligns with insider Cryptic Quality HD's previous scoop last May that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer will be showcased online around the same July timeframe.

It's worth noting that, in December 2025, Marvel Studios officially released four Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers in consecutive weeks during screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash to provide a glimpse of what to expect.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18.

Marvel's Latest Avengers: Doomsday Promo Signals an Exciting MCU Development

Marvel Studios

These official banners for Avengers: Doomsday, ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2026, aren't just random decoration. They are the first real-world proof that Marvel is shifting from holding back the CinemaCon footage to full-blown promotional mode for the MCU crossover.

This is the exciting MCU development fans have been waiting for, with SDCC serving as the official launchpad. It is quite poetic as well, because the 2024 edition of San Diego Comic-Con was when anticipation began with the surprise announcement of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

Marvel fans have been dissecting every known detail from the Avengers: Doomsday CinemaCon trailer, leading to countless theories and speculation about what's going to happen at the tail end of the Multiverse Saga. One fan even recreated the Doomsday trailer using LEGO, proving how badly everyone wants it to be released and analyzed.

All in all, these green-glowing banners serve as both a promise and a full-circle moment. The Multiverse Saga's climax will come into sharper focus next month, slowly transforming Avengers: Doomsday into a cultural event ahead of its release.