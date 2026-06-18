Avengers: Doomsday’s First Trailer Gets Impressive Fan Recreation (Watch)

A recreated version of an Avengers: Doomsday trailer garnered a major reaction from fans. Doomsday's marketing tour has been a roller coaster ride since the end of 2025, starting off with a bang before fizzling out into footage still not released to the public. Now, with less than six months until the film's release on December 18, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch.

YouTuber BricksFilmStudios recreated the Avengers: Doomsday trailer shown at CinemaCon 2026 in LEGO form. Using LEGO Minifigs of the dozens of characters in this movie, the video shows what reportedly happens in this trailer for the Avengers' battle against Doctor Doom, based on descriptions from those who attended Marvel Studios' panel at CinemaCon.

This version of the trailer shows many of the biggest moments shown privately in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Thor's epic confrontation with Doctor Doom and his reunion with Steve Rogers after Avengers: Endgame. It also includes Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang, who was first confirmed for the movie in that trailer, as well as other major heroes like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.

Marvel Studios

After fans were seen cheering quite loudly for the original round of Doomsday trailers, the reception to this unreleased trailer has been just as big over the last few weeks. Considering what was teased from those who saw the trailer, excitement is building to see exactly how the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and more will unite.

Also high on the anticipation charts is Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Doctor Doom, marking his return to the MCU after playing Iron Man for 11 years. Using an accent that makes him sound completely different from Tony Stark, he also shows insane power in his fight against the Avengers, which has fans eager to see him become one of the most powerful villains in MCU history.

LEGo

Avengers: Doomsday will be Marvel Studios' fifth Avengers movie. Along with Downey's Doom, over two dozen major MCU heroes and legacy Marvel stars are set to join this movie, as the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four hope to stop him from destroying the multiverse and everyone in it.

The full LEGO recreation can be seen below:

When Will the Next Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Be Released?

Since the trailer debuted at CinemaCon, the big question has been when Marvel fans will finally get a new, publicly released version for Doomsday. It has already been over six months since the last of the original four trailers was released, and none of the rumors or reports about another full trailer have come to fruition yet.

As of writing, the best bet is that Disney will release a new trailer close to when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, as this is the next theatrical release for the MCU. This also comes a week after San Diego Comic-Con, during which Marvel will hopefully touch on the movie a bit during its Hall H panel.

The Comic-Con timeframe would also be about four and a half months before Doomsday hits theaters, giving viewers plenty of time to ramp up their anticipation for everything Marvel Studios will deliver in this epic crossover film.