100 Years of Solitude Family Tree - Buendia Relatives In Seasons 1 & 2 of Netflix Series (Pictures)

Netflix's One Hundred Years of Solitude (Cien años de soledad) centers around the enchanted and often tragic world of the Buendia family. Based on Gabriel García Márquez's novel of the same name, the drama series traces seven generations of the Buendías through recurring names, forbidden romance, civil wars, and inescapable solitude in Macondo. One Hundred Years of Solitude Season 1 focused on the Buendia family's foundational years, centering around the cursed marriage of cousins José Arcadio Buendiá and Ursula Iguaran and their journey to find the isolated town of Macondo.

100 Years of Solitude Season 2 then advanced through the timeline, exploring Macondo's modernization and eventual decline. It followed the adult lives of the twins Jose Arcadio Segundo and Aureliano Segundo, the arrival of Fernanda del Cario, and the introduction of the final generations of the Buendia family, including Renata Remedios, Amaranta Úrsula, and Aureliano Babilonia.

One Hundred Years of Solitude Family Tree - Every Main Buendia Ancestor

The Direct

José Arcadio Buendía

Netflix

José Arcadio Buendía is the patriarch and founder of Macondo in Netflix's family drama. Driven by his curiosity, he is obsessed with science, alchemy, and the mysterious knowledge brought by the gypsy Melquiades.

José's commitment to discovery leads him to abandon practical responsibilities, essentially straining his marriage to his third cousin, Ursula. He eventually descends into madness, spending his final years tethered to a chestnut tree in the family courtyard.

Úrsula Iguaràn

Netflix

100 Years of Solitude Season 1 introduced Úrsula Iguaràn, the main matriarch of the Buendia family, who has lived for more than a century (outlasting most of her descendants). She stands at the heart of the Buendia family tree, becoming the cousin and the wife of José Arcadio Buendía.

Úrsula serves as the complex counterweight to José's restless obsessions and pursuit of knowledge. As an enduring figure in the family, she kept the household alive through war, plague, and successive generations of solitude.

Throughout Season 1, Úrsula thrived through her candy business, raising not only her own children (Jose Arcadio, Colonel Aureliano Buendia, and Amaranta) but also later generations of the Buendias (such as Arcadio and Aureliano Jose). She also had to try to break the cycle of incestuous attraction that haunts the Buendias (echoing the incestuous twist from Flowers in the Attic).

José Arcadio

Netflix

As the impulsive and physically imposing eldest son of Ursula and José Arcadio Buendía, José Arcadio occupies a pivotal place in the second generation of the Buendia family tree. Unlike his intellectual father, he is more restless and driven by raw passion, allowing him to become the first in the family's many wanderers.

100 Years of Solitude Season 1 revealed that José abandoned Macondo with a band of gypsies, only to return years later and surprise everyone by marrying the adopted orphan, Rebeca. Not only that, but he also had a brief romantic encounter with Pilar Ternera, leading to the birth of Arcadio (an illegitimate grandson).

Pilar Ternera

Netflix

Pilar Ternera, a fortune-teller and spirit, remains linked to the Buendia family across generations due to the two sons she bears with the founding brothers.

Pilar's relationship with Jose Arcadio led to Arcadio's birth, while her later affair with Colonel Aureliano Buendia produced Aureliano Jose.

Through these two children, Pilar becomes the biological origin of an entire branch of the Buendia family tree, the line that leads to the twins Jose Arcadio Segundo and Aureliano Segundo, Remedios the Beauty, and later generations that dominate Season 2. What's heartbreaking about Pilar's inclusion is that she was never fully accepted into the core household.

Aureliano Buendía

Netflix

Aureliano Buendía is the second son of José Arcadio Buendía and Ursula and the first born in the mythical Macondo. He begins life in the shadow of his more impulsive older brother before being transformed by civil war into one of the most important figures in the Buendia lineage.

100 Years of Solitude chronicled his transformation into a legendary Colonel who leads 32 armed uprisings, becoming a central engine of the Netflix series. While he thrived on the battlefield, his personal relationships suffered. Aureliano's brief marriage to Remedios Moscote ended in tragedy, while his earlier affair with Pilar Ternera led to the birth of Aureliano Jose. During the war, the renowned colonel fathered 17 additional sons, all named Aureliano, expanding the family tree and deepening the pattern of doomed idealism associated with the lineage.

Remedios Moscote

Netflix

Remedios Moscote is the young daughter of the town's conservative mayor, Apolinar Moscote, who eventually becomes Colonel Aureliano's child-bride. Remedios' marriage to Aureliano forever linked the Buendia family tree to a new political order that reshaped Macondo.

Remedios' brief presence in the household brings an unexpected innocence to the Buendia family, quickly winning Ursula's affection and the rest of the family's with her playful spirit. However, her untimely death changed everything for Colonel Aureliano, propelling him toward the revolutionary path that defined a good chunk of his life.

Amaranta

Netflix

Amaranta, the youngest daughter of the founding couple, has been marked by jealousy toward Rebeca, unrequited romances, and lifelong bitterness.

Throughout the first season of One Hundred Years of Solitude, Amaranta experiences a series of deliberately rejected romances, including a forbidden attraction to her nephew, Aureliano Jose.

This bitterness caught up with her, leading her to decide never to marry anyone. Despite that, Amaranta remains a constant presence in the Buendia household.

Rebeca

Netflix

Rebeca is an orphan who gets adopted by the Buendias, becoming a fourth child of the founding couple and a sister to Jose, Aureliano, and Amaranta. She arrives in Macondo as a traumatized girl carrying a bag that contains her parents' bones.

Though not blood-related, Rebeca fully participates in the second generation's emotional turbulence, culminating in her marriage to Jose Arcadio (her eldest brother), further entangling her with the family's official lineage.

Arcadio

Netflix

Arcadio, the illegitimate son of Jose Arcadio and Pilar Ternera, was raised by Ursula without knowing his true parentage. He grew up believing himself to be just another grandson of the founding couple.

In Season 1 of 100 Years of Solitude, Arcadio evolved from a sensitive schoolteacher into a liberal dictator during the civil wars that hounded Macondo, only to meet a violent end. His marriage to Santa Sofia de la Piedad led to three children: the twins Jose Arcadio Segundo and Aureliano Segundo and Remedios the Beauty.

Aureliano José

Netflix

Aureliano José is the son of Colonel Aureliano Buendia and Pilar Ternera and the half-brother of Arcadio. His story in 100 Years of Solitude was mostly defined by his incestuous attraction to his aunt Amaranta, echoing the family's original cursed union.

While death came knocking early for Aureliano Jose (he was shot down by Captain Aquiles Ricardo), Aureliano's presence in the Buendia family tree lineage highlights how Pilar Ternera's relationships with both founding brothers multiply the bloodline and deepen its patterns of isolation across two seasons.

Santa Sofía de la Piedad

Netflix

Santa Sofía de la Piedad is Arcadio's resilient wife. As the mother of Jose Arcadio Segundo, Aureliano Segundo, and Remedios the Beauty, she helps hold the household together after tragedies.

Though she rarely takes the spotlight in 100 Years of Solitude, Santa Sofia works alongside Ursula to keep the Buendia home functioning amid challenges such as war, economic upheaval, and emotional chaos.

José Arcadios II

Netflix

José Arcadios II is one-half of the twin sons of Arcadio and Santa Sofia, forming the fourth generation of the Buendia lineage.

While he and his brother are so alike that even the family frequently confuses them, Jose emerges as the more introspective and exploratory of the two.

Aureliano II

Netflix

Aureliano II Segundo stands out in the Buendia family tree as the hedonistic counterpart to his more introspective brother, throwing himself into a life of lavish parties and adventure.

Following his relationship with Petra Cortes, Aureliano later married Fernanda del Carpio, with whom he had three children who became prominent in 100 Years of Solitude Season 2: Jose Arcadio, Renata Remedios, and Amaranta Úrsula.

Remedios the Beauty

Netflix

Remedios the Beauty, the daughter of Arcadio and Santa Sofia and sister to the twins Jose and Aureliano Segundo, occupies a singular and mythical place in the fourth generation of the Buendia family tree. She is portrayed as someone whose beauty is so pure and overwhelming that it borders on the supernatural.

Remedios' mere presence disrupts everyone in the story. Men become obsessed to the point of self-destruction while the family itself struggles to contain her effect on the mystical town.

Petra Cotes

Netflix

Petra Cotes served as Aureliano Segundo's longtime mistress and business partner. Though she never becomes a formal member of the Buendia bloodline, her passionate and enduring relationship with Aureliano shapes the fourth generation and the household's fortunes.

While the pair's romance is complicated, it proves remarkably fertile, bringing prosperity to the Buendia home and temporarily lifting the family out of financial struggle.

Fernanda Del Carpio

Netflix

Fernanda Del Carpio is a high-profile outsider who married Aureliano Segundo, resulting in the birth of Jose Arcadio, Renata Remedios, and Amaranta Úrsula.

Fernanda becomes a force of order and repression within the confines of the Buendia home, imposing a rigid Catholic morality and an almost tyrannical sense of propriety on a family long defined by passion and magical disorder.

José Arcadio

Netflix

Jose Arcadio is one of the three children of Fernanda and Aureliano Segundo. As part of the fifth generation of the Buendia bloodline, Jose was groomed from childhood for a life in the Church. At one point, Fernanda even dreams of him becoming the Pope.

While Jose was initially destined to break the family's pattern of excess and solitude through religious discipline, he returned to Macondo and abandoned the priesthood, embracing a far more rebellious existence.

Amaranta Úrsula

Amaranta Ursula, the youngest daughter of Aureliano Segundo and Fernanda del Carpio, belongs to the fifth generation of the Buendia bloodline.

Following her education in Europe, Amaranta returns to Macondo with a fierce desire to restore both the family home and the town itself. While Amaranta married the outsider Gaston, she eventually continued the incestuous pattern of the bloodline by having an affair with her nephew, Aureliano Babilonia.

Renata Remedios

Netflix

Renata Remedios, also known as Meme, is the middle child of Aureliano Segundo and Fernanda del Carpio.

She is a free-spirited girl constrained by her mother's more rigid expectations for her than her siblings. Meme fell in love with her nephew, Mauricio Babilonia, and their secret relationship produced a son: Aurelanio Babilonia (the same nephew whom her sister Amaranta fell in love with later on).

Mauricio Babilonia

Netflix

Mauricio Babilonia enters the Buendia family tree as an outsider whose brief connection to Renata produced one of the lineage's most important descendants. His secret romance with Renata leads to the birth of Aureliano, the same child who will form the sixth generation of the Buendia bloodline.

Gastón

Gaston is the husband of Amaranta Úrsula. He married Amaranta abroad and returned to Macondo, hoping to build a new life and, hopefully, revive the town.

Gaston remains somewhat detached from the deep stories of the Beundia solitude. Still, the union between Gaston and Amaranta represents one of the family's final attempts to connect with the outside world and escape its incestuous pattern.

Aureliano Babilonia

Netflix

Aureliano Babilonia is the son of Renata Remedios and Mauricio Babilonia. As a member of the sixth generation of the Buendia family, he grew up surrounded by the fading remnants of the Buendia legacy. Eventually, his incestuous love for his aunt Amaranta Ursula binds two of the final branches of the lineage together, producing the last child of the bloodline.

Aureliano

Aureliano, the infant son of Aureliano Babilonia and Amaranta Ursula, represents the seventh and final generation of the Buendia family tree. In the novel, Aureliano arrives with the long-feared pig's tail, the physical mark of the incestuous curse that has haunted the Buendia lineage since the marriage of the founding cousins, Jose Arcadio Buendia and Ursula Iguaran.