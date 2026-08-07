The Shards: Who The Trawler Serial Killer Is In The Hulu Series Will Be A Complete Mystery If It Follows Bret Easton Ellis' Book

Hulu's The Shards is set to dig deep into the mystery behind the Trawler killer's identity, but Bret Easton Ellis' novel proved that viewers may be out of luck. Developed by Ryan Murphy for FX and Hulu, The Shards follows the story of 17-year-old Bret Easton Ellis and his privileged circle of friends as they navigate their senior year at an elite Los Angeles prep school in 1981, only to find themselves increasingly targeted by a serial killer known as the Trawler.

While the thriller digs into the growing dread surrounding the Trawler's crimes and the arrival of a mysterious new student Robert Mallory (Homer Gere), the heart of the story hinges on the killer's identity.

The Shards premiered on Hulu on August 6.

Who Is The Trawler Serial Killer In The Shards? Identity Mystery Explained

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The early part of Hulu's The Shards built dread around the Trawler's escalating crimes, showcasing a pattern of silent phone calls, rearranged belongings, abductions, and grotesque display of victims. Bret grew increasingly convinced Robert is involved, leading to an eventual confrontation that makes one wonder if he is the killer or the real one is hiding in plain sight.

In Bret Easton Ellis' book that the show is based on, the identity of the Trawler killer was never fully revealed. Bret became obsessed with the idea that Robert is the Trawler, mainly because Robert's arrival coincides with the murders. The fact that Robert had a troubled past tied to his psychiatric hospitalization also didn't help his case. Bret fixated on him with a mix of suspicion and twisted attraction.

Bret eventually confronted Robert of being the killer. Armed with knives, Bret and Robert got into a messy fight at Robert's condo, and the struggle spilled onto a balcony. In an attempt to escape, Robert jumped off the balcony, eventually dying. Authorities ruled it a suicide based on Bret's account. What made it more interesting is the fact that evidence tied to the remains of a Trawler victim later turns up in a Benedict Canyon house linked to Robert's family. This revelation elevated Bret to hero status at his school for seemingly "catching" the killer.

However, the Trawler killings still continued, indicating that Robert was not the serial killer. The Trawler even mocked Bret, telling him in a note that Robert was never the suspect and the murders were acts of sacrifice to Robert, whom the killer described as "The God." Now that Robert was dead, the killing spree was over and nothing further was heard from the Trawler.

Unlike F Marry Kill where the serial killer was unmasked, the novel ended in deliberate ambiguity as the Trawler's true identity was never revealed. Fans and readers had long debated the ending, with theories clustering around a few main possibilities.

Some suggested that Bret himself was the Trawler as he was deemed as an unreliable narrator in the novel due to his drug addiction and his compulsive need to narrate events with a certain dramatic flair. Bret may have been fabricating the story to elevate him as both a hero and a victim. The fact that he has detailed knowledge of certain murder scenes, his direct involvement to Robert's death, and the deliberate no-reveal of the killer's identity makes him a prime suspect for being the Trawler. Others claimed that the "shards" title is a metaphor to fragments of Bret's already fractured psyche.

Another potential possibility is a completely separate individual with no direct connection to Bret's circle, someone who operated independently and simply became obsessed with Robert Mallory. The novel made it clear that the Trawler perceived Robert as a god, meaning that there is a chance that he is an outsider acting alone.

Meanwhile, another prevailing theory is the revelation that the Trawler killings are not fully real in the way Bret presents them. Some readers argued Bret invented or exaggerated the serial-killer narrative to heighten drama or craft a better story for his novel to be enticing enough.

How Hulu's The Shards Can Make the Trawler Killer Reveal Unique

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Hulu's The Shards is co-created by Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis himself, meaning that fidelity to the book's ambiguity is plausible, especially considering Murphy's track record with unresolved thrillers. So far, the first two episodes of The Shards have been mirroring the novel, mostly anchored by Bret's growing suspicion of Robert and establishing the Trawler's sinister presence.

The mystery behind the Trawler's identity serves naturally as The Shards' anchor and growing hook, and the Hulu series should lean toward on a major reveal in order to not waste the buildup of its slow-burn hook.

The secrecy keeps the options open. It's possible that The Shards could lean hard into one popular theory, but there is a drawback there because the approach risks feeling predictable. There is a strong chance that the show could embrace its own series-specific twists in order for it to stand out and create a more definitive resolution for longtime readers. It's possible that Bret might end up being the killer or someone unpredictable like Thom, Susan, or Debbie could be unmasked in the latter episodes.

Whether the show ultimate delivers a definitive reveal or stays true to Ellis' open-ended novel remains one of the most intriguing questions that makes the weekly release on Hulu much anticipated.