F Marry Kill Movie Confirms Who the Killer Is - And Why They Did It - In the Final 15 Minutes

Luckily for fans, F Marry Kill confirmed who the movie's secret killer is in its final 15 minutes. The 2025 horror hit recently came to streaming, giving a whole new audience a glimpse into the twist-filled story of the Swipe Right Killer. The Laura Murphy-directed romp follows 20-something Eva (played by Lucy Hale), following a dramatic break-up, as she suspects one of the three men she is dating is secretly a serial killer, killing young women through various dating apps.

Throughout the film, several names climb to the top of Eva's prime suspect list, including eligible bachelors Mitch (Brendan Morgan), Kyle (Jedidiah Goodacre), and Norman (Samer Salem). However, it is not until the end of the movie that the real killer is revealed, as it is confirmed none of these potential flames are the Swipe Right Killer (even if one or two of them have some pretty damning evidence going against them). Instead, it is one of Eva's friends, Kelly (Virginia Gardner).

F Marry Kill came to theaters in March 2025, following the plight of one Eva, an enterprising young woman who aims to uncover the secret of a local serial killer slaying women on dating apps such as Tinder and Hinge.

The twist-filled blockbuster came to Hulu on Friday, June 27, in the U.S., quickly climbing to the #2 spot on the platform's overall Movies & TV Charts. Led by Lucy Hale, the film also stars Virginia Gardner, Brooke Nevin, Samer Salem, Bethany Brown, and many others.

Who Is F Marry Kill's Secret Killer?

Lionsgate

At the heart of F Marry Kill is this central investigation by Lucy Hale's Eva to uncover the truth behind the Swipe Right Killer.

As a part of this gloriously gory crusade, Eva whittles down the potential list to three prime suspects, Mitch, Kyle, and Norman, who (each for their own reasons) have a chance at being the movie's central madman.

Whether it is Mitch's lack of fingerprints, Kyle's short fuse, or Norman's concerningly extensive knowledge of security and mysterious disappearances, the movie's central trio of hunks all have one reason or another for being the killer at the center of the movie's blood-fueled conceit.

After some time, Eva seems to think she has narrowed things down even further. During a night out with Kyle, Eva convinces herself he is behind the movie's grisly murders.

This comes to a head as Kyle forces himself on Eva in an attempted assault. That is when Eva's friend Kelly comes out of nowhere, stabbing Kyle in the back with the heel of a stiletto shoe, seemingly 'saving' her best friend from the assumed Swipe Right Killer.

However, as he goes down, Kyle says something concerning. When Eva brings up "all the women" he seemingly killed, he answers with a shocking, "What women?"

As viewers' eyes are finally opened to the true nature of the Swipe Right Killings, it becomes clear that Kyle had nothing to do with the series of deaths, but instead, it was actually Kelly.

With Kyle down, Kelly uses Kelly's car for refuge, finding all sorts of burner phones, all of which seem to have been used to conduct conversations with the girls that had gone missing on dating apps.

It turns out that Kelly (Eva's best friend and boss) was behind the movie's central murders.

This heinous pursuit started as a one-time thing, as Kelly sought revenge on the woman whom her husband had cheated on with before the events of the film. The initial plan was to kill this first victim and then pin the crime on her husband, planting evidence that would have led authorities his way.

However, things spiraled from there as she trawled mistress message boards, targeting women looking for infidelity and killing them in the process. Even after all of these deaths, Kelly still planned on turning the tables back on her husband (even though she had told him they had smoothed everything over).

That does not come to pass, though, as Eva is made aware of her grand plans, stabbing her friend in the back and leaving her for the local police to deal with.

Kelly ends the movie in jail, although her journey with Eva might not be over after all. During a tense post-credits sequence, Eva receives a call from her friend-turned-serial killer, seemingly hinting at a potential follow-up where Kelly seeks revenge for Eva thwarting her app-based murder scheme.

