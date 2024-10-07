Tinker Bell Movies in Order: All 12 Appearances In Animated & Live-Action Films

She can fly, she can fly, she can fly! Get a breakdown of every time Tinker Bell appears in a feature film from Disney.

Disney may have brought Tinker Bell into pop culture in the early ‘50s, but the tiny but feisty, winged pixie got her start in the 1904 stage play Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up written by J.M. Barrie.

Since then, Tink has largely escaped Peter Pan’s shadow (no pun intended) and become an icon in her own right, appearing in countless animated series and movies.

Every Single Film Appearance of Disney’s Tinker Bell

Peter Pan (1953)

In Peter Pan, the titular adolescent takes three young children on a journey to Neverland through the pixie dust-powered ability to fly (provided by Tinker Bell). While in Never Land, the group must contend with the high-strung pirate Captain Hook.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988)

The memorable animated/live-action Robert Zemeckis film Who Framed Roger Rabbit? starred Bob Hoskins as a private detective who must clear the name of one Roger Rabbit.

Cartoon characters from both Disney and Warner Bros.’ sides of the fence appear throughout, including Tink, who quickly cameos at the end.

Peter Pan: Return to Never Land (2002)

Talk about a legacy sequel! Peter Pan: Return to Never Land hit theaters 49 years after its predecessor. The film takes place during the height of World War II and sees Jane, the young daughter of the original film’s protagonist, Wendy, get swept away to Never Land.

In this movie, Tinker Bell is brushed with death after Jane rejects her belief in fairies. But through the power of hope, Tink is revived, and she helps Jane learn to fly.

The Lion King 1½ (2004)

The direct-to-video follow-up to 1994’s The Lion King, 1½ has almost nothing to do with Tinker Bell, instead focusing on the Hakuna Matata-preaching Meerkat and Warthog duo Timon and Pumbaa. However, Tink crops up in the closing minutes, along with a cavalcade of other Disney characters.

Tinker Bell (2008)

Tink finally stepped into the spotlight with her direct-to-DVD feature, Tinker Bell. The movie serves as the character’s origin story, and for the first time in animation history, she spoke! Arrested Development’s Mae Whitman provided Tinker Bell’s voice.

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

After the success of the first standalone Tinker Bell project, several more sequels were produced in short order. In Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure, Tink inadvertently jeopardizes the fairy population’s supply of pixie dust.

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue is a bit of a departure from the Tinker Bell film series in that it doesn’t take place in Pixie Hollow like the other movies. While at summer camp, Tink makes friends with a human girl living in England.

Secret of the Wings (2012)

In Secret of the Wings, another entry into the home-video-exclusive Tinker Bell series, the title character comes into contact with the sister she didn’t even know she had, Periwinkle. In the movie, Periwinkle is voiced by Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale.

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

2013’s Saving Mr. Banks concerns the real-life story of how Walt Disney came to obtain the film rights to Mary Poppins from novelist P. L. Travers, who is adamant that she does not want to sell off her creation to Hollywood.

Tinker Bell appears in a sequence painstakingly recreated to match old episodes of Walt Disney Presents (now known as The Wonderful World of Disney).

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy (2014)

The penultimate Tinker Bell animated movie, Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy includes Mad Men star Christina Hendricks as a swashbuckling pixie. The film also features the man who will one day become Captain Hook, voiced by none other than Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston.

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2015)

The last entry in Tinker Bell’s solo series of animated flicks, Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast, is also the final Disney direct-to-video sequel produced by the studio. In this one, Ahsoka’s Rosario Dawson voices an all-new character called Nyx.

Peter Pan & Wendy (2023)

Finally, Tink's most recent film appearance is in the Disney+ live-action remake Peter Pan & Wendy. The plot follows most of the same beats as the animated original, and young actress Yara Shahidi brings the famous fairy to three-dimensional life.

