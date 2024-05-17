A recent report alleged that Disney removed Tinker Bell meet and greets from its Florida park, due to the character being considered "problematic" by the company.

This is both a case of correlation not being causation, and disregard of several other facts which contradict the claims of this report entirely.

[ Disney Exec Blames The Marvels Flop on Bigoted Audience Members ]

Why Might Tinker Bell Be Considered "Problematic?"

The majority of where the alleged "problematic" nature of Tinker Bell, as it pertains to the report that this caused Disney to remove her from the Magic Kingdom (which is a leap in logic to be discussed further down), comes from a 2022 New York Times (NYT) report.

The NYT report said Disney executives took issue with both Tinker Bell and Captain Hook, the former for body image and jealousy concerns and the latter for ableism:

"Tinker Bell was marked for caution because she is 'body conscious' and jealous of Peter Pan’s attention, according to the executives, while Captain Hook could expose Disney to accusations of discrimination or prejudice against individuals with disabilities because he is a villain."

A Facebook post cites an anonymous alleged Disney representative saying in 2024 that certain elements of Tinker Bell's character were "no longer [representative (misspelled)] of our inclusive focused values."

The alleged representative added that Disney is "redesigning an updated Tinkerbell for modern audiences:"

"Tinkerbell, unfortunately, has become an problematic image for our guests; specifically, young girls. Specifically, in terms of the portrayal of an unrealistic body image as well as dependency of approval and/or attention from Peter Pan, as seen in previous incarnations of the character. We feel these traits are no longer representive of our inclusive focused values and thus, are currently in process of redesigning an updated Tinkerbell for modern audiences."

It is hard to know how much of that statement is true, or if the alleged representative here is reliable, given the anonymity and lack of corroborated sourcing.

Was Tinker Bell Removed From Walt Disney World?

Disney

In recent days, reports & rumors have swirled that Walt Disney World has "finalized" the fate of Tinkerbell following the removal of meet-and-greet signage at the Magic Kingdom's Town Square Theatre.

The latter part of the statement about the meet-and-greet signage being removed could very well be true, but there is no actual change in Walt Disney World meet-and-greet offerings.

The Town Square Theatre Tinker Bell meet and greet has not been offered since before COVID-19 shut down all one-on-one meet and greets for several months.

This past February, a user asked Disney, "Why does Tinkerbell no longer have a meet and greet and are their plans to bring her back?"

Disney responded by explaining that "Disney character 'meet and greets' do change," and reminding the user that there still is a Tinker Bell meet and greet in Disneyland in California:

"Disney character 'meet and greets' do change in the Disney Parks. It’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the Walt Disney World Resort website for character updates. Jackson, in case you’re wondering, Tinker Bell currently holds a 'meet and greet; at Pixie Hollow at Disneyland Resort in California."

Regardless, the claim that the signage removal is "signifying the end for the fairy at Magic Kingdom" is a jump in logic that has led to many believing the fairy is gone for good at the park.

In actuality, Tinker Bell sometimes makes appearances in other areas of the park, she will roam around and meet guests. For instance, back in April, Tinker Bell was meeting guests in EPCOT's World Showcase, despite her not having a regular, set spot to meet guests.

Perhaps she isn't meeting anymore in Magic Kingdom, but the removal of the signage is no indicator of any change.

All it is doing is making accurate what the Town Square Theatre offers in terms of meet-and-greets. Since Tinker Bell hasn't met there in years, it would not make sense to keep her signage up to entice guests.

Was the Signage Removed Because Tinker Bell is "Problematic?"

The article says that the removal of signage — which, again, does not necessarily mean a removal of all Tinker Bell meet and greets in WDW — came following the previously-mentioned NYT report about the "problematic" nature of elements of the Peter Pan movie.

This is likely not the case, though, as the NYT article was published in April 2022 (which ITM does acknowledge), and the alleged removal did not happen until May 2024.

Still, the claim has been misconstrued by many to mean that Disney allegedly removed the ability to meet Tinker Bell at the Magic Kingdom "indefinitely" for "woke" reasons.

This is especially heinous as the headline for the ITM article states, "Tinker Bell Indefinitely Suspended Following Controversial Incident." The so-called "controversial incident" actually had nothing to do with Tinker Bell, it was just another, separate situation ITM discusses where Disney grapples with potentially problematic performances.

An article from MyStateLine.com demonstrates all these jumps in logic throughout its recap of ITM's original report. It first says that she was "removed from circulation" and that the change impacted all of "the company's theme parks:"

"Disney’s fairy Tinker Bell character, who first appeared in 1953’s 'Peter Pan,' has been removed from circulation as a 'meet-and-greet' opportunity at the company’s theme parks."

Again, Tinker Bell still meets regularly at Pixie Hollow at the Disneyland Resort in California. She may also make meet-and-greet appearances in Florida, just no longer at that regular meet-and-greet location.

Besides, even if the change was made for those reasons, it is not as though Tinker Bell would have been gone for good anyway. It is worth saying yet again — she meets regularly at Disneyland.

Could Tinker Bell Ever Be Removed from Disney Parks?

Given her strong parks presence across parades (ie. Festival of Fantasy), shows (ie. Happily Ever After), and rides (ie. Peter Pan's Flight), it would be difficult to fully remove Tinker Bell from Disney World all together.

On top of this, there are arguably more harmful elements of Peter Pan which would probably be addressed before even considering a complete Tinker Bell cancelation (which, again, is highly unlikely) — namely, the movie's portrayal of Native Americans.

Sequences in the movie which feature harmful stereotypes of Native Americans have been adapted into multiple Peter Pan's Flight attractions around the world. Guests can still see the sequences on the ride today.

In fact, Tokyo Disney S.E.A. is preparing to open Fantasy Springs next month. First, it is worth noting that a whole section of this intricately themed land is devoted to Neverland and Pixie Hollow, with Tinker Bell both getting her own ride and appearing in the new screen-based Peter Pan attraction, Peter Pan's Neverland Adventure.

This brand new ride still includes a short segment meant to represent that controversial part of the movie representing Native Americans through stereotypes. Though the scene utilizes shadows, and only shows less-problematic parts, viewers familiar with the original know what those shadows represent.

Regardless of what guests think about this choice, it seems as though Disney would want to address this piece of the film before cracking down on a character that would impact so many iconic elements of the parks.

Tinker Bell still meets regularly in her Pixie Hollow meet-and-greet location in Disneyland, and can at the very least be seen in both Festival of Fantasy and Happily Ever After in Walt Disney World — if not as a roaming character too.

Read more about Disney parks on The Direct:

Disneyland Just Teased a New Frozen Land In the U.S.

Disney's Real-Life Wakanda Land Development Gets Promising Update

Disney World's Rumored Villain Land: News & Everything We Know (2024 Updates)