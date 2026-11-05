Marvel Studios Makes First Official Update To Avengers: Doomsday Clock In Months

For the first time in months, the official Avengers: Doomsday countdown clock, which is displayed at all times online, has been altered as fans prepare for the December 17 release of the upcoming MCU film. Avengers: Doomsday is just over a month away, and as that release date continues to near, Marvel Studios will ramp up its marketing campaign for the Avengers title even more than it already has.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' official Avengers: Doomsday clock, which is a live countdown that is streamed at all times on the official Marvel Studios YouTube channel, recently received a change for the first time since D23 in August. Specifically, the background of the clock changed to show outlines of different real-world cities around the globe, while also featuring the names of certain cities.

Marvel Studios

The previous graphic on the countdown clock that premiered at D23 showcased Doctor Doom with his hand held up in front of his face. There was also a live countdown at the bottom of the screen.

Now, fans still see Doom in the same position, as well as the countdown, but the names of certain cities are there as well, above the clock. For reference, the cities included on the countdown are Las Vegas (Nevada, US), São Paulo (Brazil), Gold Coast (Australia), Rome (Italy), Los Angeles (California, US), London (England), Seoul (South Korea), Shanghai (China), and Toronto (Canada).

Marvel Studios

Notably, every few minutes, the background of the image changes to depict the skyline of one of these major cities. For example, the Gold Coast skyline was featured in the background for a bit of time.

Marvel Studios

However, a few minutes later, the city was changed to show Rome, as the Colosseum was easily visible behind Doom.

Marvel Studios

Additionally, Shanghai was then shown from an aerial view. Therefore, fans can expect all nine cities to be featured in the background of the countdown at different times throughout the day.

Marvel Studios

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time the countdown graphic has been changed. Prior to D23, the official clock featured the green Avengers: Doomsday logo (the giant "A"), with the timer beneath it.

Why Is Marvel Advertising Certain Cities For Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

Just after the official Avengers: Doomsday clock was changed, Marvel Studios made an announcement via X that revealed each of the cities mentioned would be part of the Avengers: Doomsday global tour, which will occur prior to the worldwide premiere of the film.

Essentially, Marvel Studios and some of the cast members of Doomsday will be visiting these cities to promote the film, and fans will get the opportunity to attend.

Notably, Marvel did not reveal the specific dates for each stop on the Doomsday tour, but with the film debuting in just over a month on December 17, fans will likely know more very soon. It is also worth mentioning that the actors/crew members who will be in attendance have not been announced yet.

With this being the third iteration of the Avengers: Doomsday countdown, it is extremely possible, and even likely, that Marvel Studios will unveil another new graphic on the clock sometime in the near future. As mentioned, Doomsday's marketing campaign is expected to heat up any day now, as Marvel is preparing fans to witness a film that could become the biggest of all time.