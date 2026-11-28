The DCU is already replacing Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor as its main villain after one movie. The LuthorCorp CEO debuted in James Gunn's Superman as the Man of Steel's primary antagonist, throwing every kind of challenge his way. Lex remained the DCU's main villain even as later projects introduced intriguing evildoers of their own. But as 2026 draws to a close, the hierarchy of power has changed, and another character has taken Lex's spot.

In Superman, Lex was willing to go to any lengths to prove he was better than David Corenswet's Big Blue Boy Scout. He sent a kaiju to Metropolis as a decoy so he could infiltrate the Fortress of Solitude, where he recovered the full message Jor-El and Lara left for their son, Kal-El. The scheming Lex used the footage to shatter Superman's image as a man of the people, since it showed Jor-El instructing his son to conquer Earth.

DC Studios

He even had Superman fight a clone of himself, Ultraman, the biggest challenge the Man of Steel had faced in his short career. And that was far from Luthor's most evil act in the movie. He struck an arms deal with Boravia, supplying the country with weapons to aid its invasion of neighboring Jarhanpur, in exchange for half of Jarhanpur's territory, which he planned to rule as his own kingdom, Luthoria. A sadistic plan by all accounts.

Luckily, he was exposed and sent to prison by the end of the film, which is where his grip on the DCU's top villain spot began to slip. Hoult reprised the role in a brief appearance in Peacemaker Season 2's sixth episode, striking a deal with ARGUS director Rick Flag Sr. for a shot at redemption in exchange for helping Flag find John Cena's Christopher Smith.

The fallout from that deal comes to a head in Man of Tomorrow, as Lex is freed from prison to help Superman fight the alien android Brainiac in an uneasy alliance. Hoult himself was intrigued by the direction, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I'm like, oh, this is, I think, very different for Lex, and the dynamic between all of those characters..."

DC Studios

None of this makes Lex any less evil, but he does take a back seat in villainy this time, operating more as an anti-hero. It remains to be seen whether he returns to full-time villainy in the DCU, which is extremely likely, but for now, the fallout from Superman left room for a new character to claim his spot.

Tom Rhys Harries' Matt Hagen, better known as Clayface, clinched it when his titular movie hit theaters on October 23. The Gotham villain is the first antagonist in the DCU to get his very own movie, an honor even Hoult's big bad has yet to receive.

Villains Set to Appear in Upcoming DCU Projects

Lex Luthor

DC Studios

Man of Tomorrow marks Lex Luthor's next DCU appearance, and he's set to look grand donning his Warsuit from the comics for the first time in this universe as he helps Superman take on Brainiac. Gunn first revealed the emerald green suit in June, and set photos from the movie's Atlanta shoot later showed Lex brawling with Superman, even leaving burn marks on the Last Son of Krypton's new suit. Even though the two sworn enemies work together in this movie, their alliance will be far from smooth.

The Engineer

DC Studios

María Gabriela de Faría returns as the Engineer in Man of Tomorrow, but it's unclear where her allegiance will lie in the sequel. She fought Superman in the first movie, nearly choking him with her nanites. Since Lex is on Superman's side this time around, she might switch allegiance as well.

Gorilla Grodd

HBO Max

The DCU is giving iconic Flash villain Gorilla Grodd his live-action debut in the Skyler Gisondo-led The People vs. Gorilla Grodd, a mockumentary series that follows Jimmy Olsen as he reopens the case of Grodd, who was convicted of murdering his father, the king of Gorilla City. The series explores whether Grodd actually committed the crime and brings back other Daily Planet staffers from Superman.

Golden Glider

DC Comics

Grodd won't be the only Flash villain in The People vs. Gorilla Grodd. Golden Glider was spotted in set photos from filming in Atlanta in September. An actress in a black robe over what looked like a gold and white suit, plus a gold wig. This lines up with Golden Glider's white and gold costume and golden hair in the comics.

Murmur

DC Comics

The same reports that revealed Golden Glider's involvement also indicated that Murmur, another Flash villain from the comics, plays a role in the series. Set photos from the same Atlanta shoot captured an actor in a black outfit with thick hair and a buzzed fade reminiscent of Murmur's comic book look.

Loophole

DC Comics

The trades reported in August that comedian Tim Baltz had joined The People vs. Gorilla Grodd in an undisclosed role. A more recent claim from AtlantaDCFans, the same scooper behind the Murmur and Golden Glider reports, says he's playing Loophole, an obscure Superman villain from the comics.

The Bride

HBO Max

Indira Varma reprises her role as the Bride in Season 2 of Creature Commandos, which Gunn recently confirmed will arrive sometime after Man of Tomorrow. The murderous, tragic character, constantly hunted by Eric Frankenstein, will lead Task Force M in the upcoming season. That was teased at the end of Season 1 when she was shown the new wing she'll operate from and the team's latest additions.

Weasel

HBO Max

Sean Gunn voices Weasel again in Creature Commandos Season 2. Gunn confirmed in September that he was actively recording for the new season, reprising both Weasel and G.I. Robot. Weasel survived the team's deadly mission in Pokolistan and is ready for more adventures under the Bride's leadership.

Doctor Phosphorus

HBO Max

Alan Tudyk reprises his role as the sadistic Doctor Phosphorus in Creature Commandos Season 2, remaining a key member of Task Force M. Phosphorus is one of the DCU's deadliest characters, armed with radioactive powers and stripped of his humanity after a traumatic accident.

G.I. Robot

HBO Max

G.I. Robot was destroyed midway through Creature Commandos Season 1, but the war veteran is a survivor. He returned in the Season 1 finale with a bulkier, more durable body, popping up in the closing scene when John Economos introduced the Bride to her new team, casually drinking motor oil from a can. G.I. returns in Season 2, and Sean Gunn will voice his character as well.

King Shark

HBO Max

King Shark from The Suicide Squad has been locked up in Belle Reve prison following the events of his DCU debut. It's unclear exactly how he ended up there, but he's back in Creature Commandos Season 2 as a member of Task Force M under the Bride, so an explanation is likely coming. Sylvester Stallone voiced the character in the live-action film, but Diedrich Bader, who previously voiced Batman in Harley Quinn, takes over the role.

Nosferata

HBO Max

Task Force M gets even stranger in Creature Commandos Season 2 as Nosferata, a vampire inmate at Belle Reve, joins the crew. She appeared in Season 1 in a non-speaking role, bullying Nina Mazursky alongside Congorilla, and is now a full-fledged team member joining the Commandos on field missions. Sydney Chandler, daughter of the DCU's Hal Jordan actor Kyle Chandler, will voice her.

Khalis

HBO Max

Creature Commandos Season 2 also adds Khalis, a mummy with supernatural powers, to Task Force M. He appeared in the Season 1 finale scene that unveiled the new team under the Bride's command, and showrunner Dean Lorey recently confirmed that Miko Hamada will voice the character.

Eric Frankenstein

HBO Max

The Bride shot Eric Frankenstein in Creature Commandos Season 1, and it nearly proved fatal, but he survived and took refuge in an old woman's rundown cottage. David Harbour returns to voice the character in Season 2 and recently told ComicBook.com, while promoting Violent Night 2, that he has already recorded lines for the new episodes, teasing that some characters have "really crazy arcs this season."