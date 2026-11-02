DC Studios Confirms a Familiar DCU Villain Joins Creature Commandos Season 2’s Main Cast

HBO Max's Creature Commandos Season 2 officially added an iconic DC character to its main cast. Before the credits rolled on Season 1, DC Studios unveiled a brand new roster for Task Force M, to be led by Indira Varma's The Bride. The refined roster kept Alan Tudyk's Doctor Phosphorus and Sean Gunn's dual roles as Weasel and G.I. Robot, but ARGUS also threw three new monsters into the mix for Season 2 with Nosferata, Khalis, and the familiar King Shark, who first appeared in 2021's The Suicide Squad as a member of Task Force X.

DC Studios recently released The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? podcast, reflecting on James Gunn's first-ever DC movie and teasing the future. Responding to a fan who hoped to see King Shark return, James Gunn confirmed that the talking sea dog will be a "regular" in Creature Commandos Season 2, solidifying, as expected, that his role in the 2027 DCU series will be a starring one.

DC Studios

Gunn's confirmation that King Shark has been upgraded from a Season 1 cameo to Season 2 "regular" indicates that The Suicide Squad's breakout fan-favorite will appear in all, or most of, the 10-episode sophomore outing next year. However, unlike The Suicide Squad and all of Season 1, Season 2 won't be written by Gunn, who has handed the pen to showrunner Dean Lorey and his writers' room.

For The Suicide Squad, Nanaue was voiced by Rocky and Guardians of the Galaxy icon Sylvester Stallone, while Peacemaker's John Econmos actor Steve Agee delivered King Shark's towering presence on set. Sadly, King Shark has been recast for Creature Commandos Season 2, with Diedrich Bader (who previously voiced Batman in Harley Quinn) stepping in for Stallone.

DC Studios

The purpose of The Suicide Squad's recap podcast was ultimately to determine the canonicity of the movie, its characters, and Easter eggs within the new DCU, as Gunn had previously noted some "inconsistencies." Seemingly, Gunn concluded that The Suicide Squad was mostly canon to the DCU, with a possible asterisk over Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn depending on how things proceed.

What to Expect From King Shark's DCU Future

King Shark's first chapter in The Suicide Squad ended with him riding off into the sunset with Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, and Ratcatcher II, having blackmailed Amanda Waller into their freedom. Season 2 will have some explaining on its hands to justify how Nanaue found himself back behind bars in Belle Reve.

The 2021 blockbuster hinted that King Shark may be the descendant of an ancient shark god, but never revealed what originally landed him in Task Force X. Last season, each episode chronicled the origins of one of the monsters in flashbacks, so Season 2 may reveal a whole new side and history of Nanaue, perhaps offering up a cameo from one of his frequent rivals, Flash or Aquaman.

Creature Commandos Season 2 will debut on HBO Max after Man of Tomorrow, which hits theaters on July 9, 2027. Now that King Shark is formally part of the DCU family, only time will tell whether this one day opens the doors to his live-action comeback, with Steve Agee playing Nanaue on set and Diedrich Bader likely reprising his vocal duties, perhaps in a future Aquaman reboot.