James Gunn Introduces the DCU's New Charli XCX-Inspired Superhero

A new DC hero in James Gunn's DC reboot will be visually inspired by British singer Charli XCX. Gunn is not even two years into the new DC Universe, which he launched in 2024 with the release of Creature Commandos on HBO Max. This new franchise is not only bringing in some of the most iconic DC names (like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman) but also introducing others that are less familiar to the general public.

Creature Commandos is confirmed to bring the classic DC character Nosferata into the show as part of the Task Force M team. The character debuted in DC Comics in April 1998 (Superboy Vol. 4 #50) and is a bat-like creature bred from the 1940s Project Moreau experiments.

DC Studios

During a presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (per Nexus Point News), a writing assistant to Creature Commandos showrunner/writer Dean Lowry reportedly said that Nosferata's visual design resembles that of three-time Grammy-winning singer Charli XCX, and they have based the character's final design on her.

Prime Video

Additionally, the team shared new details about Nosferata in the show, noting that she is "not like your traditional vampire." Her origin story saw her "experimented on" before she "became a bloodsucking creature," giving her a "tragic backstory that will be explored in the second season."

DC Studios

The character is described as "snotty" with "attitude problems," and she will come into Creature Commandos Season 2 with a "contentious relationship with The Bride." This will show a completely different dynamic than The Bride had with Nina Mazursky in Season 1, who met her end in the Season 1 finale.

DC Comics

Due to Nosferata moving from a background character to a leading role, the team had to redesign her look to fit that of an antihero. From there, the team looked at concept art that gave the character futuristic, gothic, and rave-girl looks, but nothing landed until the final design.

DC Studios

Nina will be one of multiple new characters taking on bigger roles as part of the new Task Force M team in Creature Commandos Season 2. This includes a newly upgraded G.I. Robot, King Shark from The Suicide Squad, and a mummy character called Khalis.

DC Studios

Creature Commandos was the first new release in James Gunn's DCU, arriving on HBO Max in December 2024. Featuring characters last seen in The Suicide Squad, this show brought together a team of nonhuman outcasts under Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr., who led a dangerous mission to protect Princess Ilana Rostovic. Season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max, and Season 2 is expected to debut in late 2027.

What To Expect From New Creature Commandos Team

DC Studios

Along with the new members of Task Force M, the group is expected to bring back major names like The Bride (Indira Varma), Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), Weasel, and G.I. Robot (both played by Sean Gunn). However, details about the new story in Season 2 are still being kept under wraps.

This season may take place after Man of Tomorrow, which is confirmed to bring back Grillo's Rick Flag alongside David Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. It is still unclear what will bring him back to Task Force M, but after Rick's torrid affair with Ilana Rostovic, his relationship with the rest of the team is sure to be a key focus in new episodes.

Also important to remember is that the DC slate has nothing confirmed on the release schedule after Man of Tomorrow, meaning plenty of new projects could impact what happens in Creature Commandos Season 2. Even so, the show is expected to continue with its TV-MA rating, bringing scary moments to the forefront and developing the team with its new additions.