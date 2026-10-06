Alan Ritchson Officially Replaces Jason Momoa In Sony Video Game Movie Adaptation

A new Sony Pictures video game adaptation will now swap in Alan Ritchson after Jason Momoa was originally set to lead the movie. Ritchson has already been on top of the movie and TV world in recent years, largely thanks to his highly acclaimed work in all four seasons of Prime Video's Reacher series. Now, with multiple new action movies coming to theaters and various streamers, Ritchson is on his way towards taking on a massive video game property that will be adapted to live action for the first time.

Sony Pictures (reported by The Wrap) reported that Sony Pictures' new movie based on the Helldivers video game series has been delayed from its 2027 release and will now debut on June 9, 2028. Additionally, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the leading role in this movie will now be played by Alan Ritchson. The movie will be directed by Justin Lin, best known for his work on Universal's Fast Saga.

Ritchson will now take over the role initially set to be played by former Aquaman and current Lobo star Jason Momoa. This switch comes after Momoa reportedly exited Helldivers in early June, although no reason was given for this move. Coming up soon for Momoa are appearances in the upcoming Street Fighter movie from Paramount on October 16 as Blanka, and in Warner Bros.' Dune: Part Three as Duncan Idaho on December 18.

Sony

The movie will deliver a live-action adaptation of Sony's Helldivers video game, which was released in 2015; this game and its 2024 sequel have collectively sold more than 12 million units over the last 11 years. The series is set in a satirical and dystopian future, in which humanity is ruled by a militaristic and totalitatian regime passing itself off as a "managed democracy."

Set on a futuristic planet called Super Earth, the story shows the planet locked in a massive intergalactic war to spread its demented version of "liberty," as elite shock troops called Helldivers wake up from cryosleep to fight alien and mechanical threats and secure victory for Super Earth.

What To Expect From Sony Pictures' Helldivers Movie

Prime Video

While plot details have not been revealed for this movie, the expectation is that it will use many of the same themes and plot threads from the original game released in 2015. However, what will be interesting about this movie will be its specific characters, as the game only allows players to embody nameless disposable soldiers from the Helldivers who are replaced every time they die.

Although Ritchson and Momoa have both proven capable of playing both serious and comedic heroes, Ritchson's casting may tease a more serious feel to the main character in this movie. This would also be far from the first time Ritchson has played a character with military ties, as he has proven his ability to play strong fighters through projects like Reacher, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and War Machine.

With almost two full years until Helldivers come out, more details about its plot and supporting cast are unlikely to be revealed before late 2026 or early 2027. Even so, with Lin and Ritchson both on board, Sony hopes to deliver one of 2028's most exciting action movies based on one of its most successful video game franchises from recent years.