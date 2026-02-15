PlayStation’s Movie Studio Finds Its Next Lead Star In DC Hero

PlayStation's film and TV arm has found its next leading star. PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures have jumped wholeheartedly on board with the video game adaptation trend in Hollywood, producing the likes of Uncharted, The Last of Us, and Until Dawn in the past five years. That trend is only getting more popular, and the studio has been offering more of its famed IP for adaptations, with one of the most exciting upcoming projects being Helldivers.

Arrowhead Game Studios' chaotic sci-fi multiplayer game was first released as a top-down shooter in 2015 but gained renewed popularity in 2024 following the release of the sequel, Helldivers 2, which shifted to a third-person action shooter. The story of Helldivers is a Starship Troopers-type tale, following groups of elite soldiers who are dropped into hostile environments to fight aliens, motivated by patriotism to the fictional Super Earth. Sony announced a film adaptation of the franchise was in the works at CES 2025, and now things are moving quickly on the project thanks to its latest hire.

Variety confirmed that Jason Momoa has been cast in a lead role in Helldivers, which will be directed by Fast & Furious' Justin Lin. Momoa is well-known for his superhero roles, having starred in two major DC franchises: Aquaman in the DCEU and Lobo in the upcoming Supergirl. Momoa is also no stranger to video game adaptations, leading 2025's A Minecraft Movie and also starring in 2026's Street Fighter film. Helldivers will also be a natural fit for the actor who recently appeared in action films like Fast X and The Wrecking Crew.

Warner Bros.

Reports have not confirmed who Momoa will be playing in Helldivers, but they did reveal that the video game adaptation has been dated for November 10, 2027, hinting that things will be moving forward quickly.

Momoa now joins the likes of Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Tom Holland, Anthony Mackie, and Ryan Hurst as one of the faces of PlayStation Productions' slate. Along with Helldivers, the studio is also working on adaptations of Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Who Will Jason Momoa Play in Helldivers?

PlayStation

Unlike many of PlayStation's adaptations, Helldivers is not narrative-driven, and thus doesn't have many signature characters to adapt.

The Helldivers are typically nameless, faceless soldiers who are controlled by the player character and mercilessly killed off in battle. As such, players don't have many recognizable characters that they return to, although there are a few archetypes from the game that Momoa could play into.

The most obvious one is that Momoa will play a Helldiver, who will likely be joined by a squad of comrades, to be cast in the coming months. He could easily play the team's leader, or could even go one step further into an elite role as a Super Earth commander, overseeing the action and giving major orders. However, given Momoa's action experience, it seems likely he'll be put front and centre in the battle.

The "villains" or enemies in Helldivers typically belong to one of three factions: terminids (bugs), automotans (robots), and the Illuminate (aliens). None of these are human characters, so it doesn't seem likely Momoa will be cast as a villain.

More casting announcements can be expected in the coming months as Helldivers gears up for its November 2027 release, which will hopefully shed some light on what kind of character Momoa will play.